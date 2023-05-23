Forty-three days, three hours and 51 minutes: That is the current Guinness World Record for summiting all of the highest mountain peaks in the lower 48 U.S. states.
Dr. Matthew Harmody is looking to shatter that record with Team NKR, a group of living kidney donors sponsored by the National Kidney Registry. This week, three mountaineers assisted by Harmody and another support crew member will kick off this audacious record attempt.
No stranger to adventure, Harmody, a retired FirstHealth ER physician, joined 21 other kidney donors to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania, Africa, last year. This time around, he’ll be driving and resupplying the team RV, in addition to taking care of any urgent medical needs that may arise.
“I’ve been there, done that with multi-day races taking care of myself. So I know what they will be facing,” Harmody says. “I’ll be keeping the team healthy and safe, and patching them up as they get unavoidable injuries and scrapes. We won’t be in the wilderness the whole time, but it will be difficult to get prompt attention for minor things that might slow us down. We will be moving 24/7.”
Harmody’s involvement in the upcoming world record climbing attempt was a bit serendipitous, he explains. “Life is full of happenstance and this is a classic example.”
When he was a sophomore in college, his father was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure (at age 50). At the time, Harmody wanted to be considered as a kidney donor, but his father wasn’t keen on receiving a kidney from a family member. He opted instead for a cadaver transplant; unfortunately, his body rejected the kidney, and he died at age 59.
According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), more than 97,000 people in the U.S. are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. More than 3,000 patients are added to the list every month. With far more patients on the waitlist than donors, an average of 13 people die every day waiting for a kidney.
Patients can receive a kidney from a living donor or a healthy person who passed away unexpectedly. Living donor kidneys are preferred, as there is less chance of rejection by the recipient’s body. If no donor kidney is available for transplant, the other treatment option is dialysis, a process that mechanically removes waste from the body.
Harmody’s father and this “missed opportunity to help someone” influenced his decision to become an emergency physician and, later, to become a living kidney donor. In September 2017, with the blessing of his wife and sons, Harmody traveled from Southern Pines to UNC Hospitals, in Chapel Hill, for the surgery. He was 56, nearly the same age that his own father had died of renal failure while on the transplant list.
Harmody returned to his active lifestyle just eight weeks after the surgery.
He also participates in an organization that mentors potential kidney donors. “We help people along through the process and answer questions.” As part of his volunteer work, he’d recently traveled to Atlanta to cheer on a two-person team of living kidney donors who are running in 12 marathons this year. While there, he met up with a crew member who had assisted with his Mount Kilimanjaro climb last year. She mentioned the upcoming speed summit record attempt and said with his background, he might be interested in joining the crew.
“Their criteria was strict. You have to be a kidney donor and you have to take a month off. They thought immediately of me because I recently retired,” he said, with a laugh. “I got up to speed on the project real quick.”
Team NKR climbers are team captain Dave Ashley, a retired U.S. Air Force officer from Arlington, Va., who has climbed Mount Everest as well as the Seven Summits, and is a 2019 Master’s U.S. National Championship Adventure Racer; Jodie Harskamp, an Alaska Airlines captain based in Anchorage, Alaska, who has climbed Denali and Aconcagua, and successfully completed multiple Ironman and ultramarathon races; and Jay Irwin, a retired software executive and ultramarathon competitor from Frisco, Col. He recently completed climbing all 58 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks. The support crew members are Harmody and Emily Polet-Monterosso, a librarian from Michigan, who has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and has experienced Mount Everest Base Camp. They will be further assisted by coordinating supporters and a videographer who will document the journey.
Team NKR will be using the hashtag #5K50SS to track social media posts, and real-time updates will be shared on social media as well. Links to Team NKR’s accounts and additional info can be found at livingdonorgames.org/50-us-state-summits-speed-record/.
The first peak will be Mount Denali. Located in Alaska, it’s the North American continent’s highest peak at over 20,000 feet. The mountain is known for extreme cold and strong winter storms, even in summer. Historically only 50 percent of climbers attempting the summit are successful, the lowest success rate of all the world’s Seven Summits. Team NKR’s climbers are planning a ski ascent/descent for Denali and will carry all gear and food needed to survive for up to three weeks on the mountain. Sleeping on a glacier every night, Team NKR plans to set up progressively higher camps in order to acclimatize slowly before returning to the base of Denali. Once ready and with an acceptable weather forecast, the three climbers will start the stopwatch, ascend as fast as possible to the summit and quickly ski back down. The climbers will next fly to Hawaii, home of 13,700-plus-foot Mauna Kea. Team NKR will climb over 4,500 feet of gain/loss on 12 miles of loose-scree and gravel trail to summit this peak. The entire climbing team has trained for this trek and all are up for the task, but it will be a major challenge to take on Mauna Kea so soon after the difficult climbs in Alaska.
Once Hawaii has been summited, the climbers will then head to the lower 48 states to meet up with Harmody and Polet-Monterosso, who will be waiting for them with an RV. The team will start climbing the lower 48 summits in a counter-clockwise direction, allowing some recovery time in the upper-Midwest before hitting the big and long climbs out West such as Utah’s Tei’an-Ku-ai (King’s Peak), California’s Tumanguya (Mt. Whitney), Oregon’s Wy’east (Mount Hood), Washington’s Tahoma (Mount Rainier), Montana’s Granite Peak, and the longest trail of any state summit, Wyoming’s Gannett Peak with a minimum hike of 40 miles round trip from trailhead to summit and back. After traveling through the Southern states, they will finish on some iconic climbs in New England such as New York’s Tahawus (Mount Marcy), Vermont’s Mozodepowadso (Mount Mansfield), and New Hampshire’s Agiocochook (Mount Washington) and finish in Maine, at Katahdin, the northern terminus of the Appalachian trail.
Here in North Carolina, the team will summit Mount Mitchell. Harmody says his wife and some other friends may join them for the hike.
“The Guinness Record is 43 days and some change. I hate to make any predictions but the absolute earliest we could finish is about half that time. But that means with no injuries, no mechanical problems, no weather,” he says. “One of the big things this year is they’ve had a ton of snow out West. That won’t all melt in a month, so we anticipate some challenges there. It’s not insurmountable, but it will slow them down.”
Following completion of all 50 state summits, Team NKR will drive to the National Kidney Registry’s headquarters in Greenwich, Connecticut, for a celebration and media event.
“Usually people who want to climb the highest points in all the states will chose to do it over a lifetime, or maybe a year. But to do it as fast as we are going to do it requires a lot of preparation and coordination,” Harmody says. “We will join the climbers on short hikes but we will also be restocking food and supplies in the RV, and getting fueled up, so we are ready at the trailhead when they are finished climbing. Somewhere in along there we will sleep too.”
Stamina is important, but it’s passion for their vital mission that drives Harmody. “Our goal is to raise awareness about the desperate need for people to consider donating a kidney.”
To learn more about being a living kidney donor, visit the National Kidney Registry at www.kidneyregistry.org.
