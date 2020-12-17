Nobody wore a scarlet hunt coat or carried a riding crop. Horses were a motley crew, selected for their gentle natures. Not a foxhound in sight.
The blue ribbons may have been refurbished but this event was just as meaningful as competitions in Southern Pines horse country: On a breezy, sunny December afternoon riders at Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship in Hoffman strutted skills they had learned over several months of instruction, adjusted to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
Equestrian skills, of course. More important: emotional, social and physical benefits achieved by bonding with animals of size and dignity.
Because for a child with multiple disabilities like Thomas Berry, sitting astride Lana — a massive 1700-pound Percheron mare — is like sitting on top of the world.
Not a bad job for Lana, either. After a lifetime of hard work, the 17-year-old Amish draft horse had been relinquished to auction where she was rescued by a woman who trained and relocated her to Prancing Horse. All horses are carefully assessed for temperament and returned if not suitable. Now, like her pals, Lana’s duties are light, the grub is good and the surroundings, pleasant.
These surroundings include 30 acres of fenced pasture, shelters, a barn and covered arena where 15-year-old Thomas Berry waits with his adoptive mother, Sherry Tanner, to mount Lana.
“Look at him smile,” Tanner says proudly.
Thomas has multiple disabilities, including autism. “He doesn’t do well in crowds,” Tanner says. “They give him an anxiety fit.”
Large animals also frightened him; at first, Lana seemed imposing, even with a side-walker. “Now, (riding) calms him. He looks forward to it and is in a good mood afterward,” Tanner says.
The story of Lana – a massive Percheron mare — and Lulu — a dainty white goat warms the hear…
The calming effect may come from the rhythm of the horse’s gait.
Positive vibes between animals and people in distress have been well-documented by hospitals and nursing homes, where therapy dogs, bunnies, even miniature ponies elicit enthusiasm.
“Horse Whisperer,” the 1998 film, called attention to equine therapy, albeit to address emotional stress from a different cause.
Horses themselves benefit from companionship. Lana’s special friend is Lulu, a 3-year-old snow-white Saanen goat from Paradox Farm in West End, producer of prize-winning goat cheese. Giant Lana and petite Lulu frolic or commune silently as they rest. When Lana is at work in the ring, Lulu watches forlornly through a fence.
Equine therapy in mental health/cognitive situations such as Down Syndrome has been practiced since the 1960s, physical problems since the 1990s. Prancing Horse also offers the Freedom Reins program for veterans and active-duty service members, partially through donations and grants from the Wounded Warrior Project. The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) accredits centers and instructors. At Prancing Horse children age 4 and up are accepted after a disability review and matched to a horse of appropriate size. Some require saddle adaptations. Side-walkers and leaders accompany horse and rider, as needed.
Brooks Mays, 17, requires neither. He began riding at seven. The outgoing young man on the autism spectrum sits tall and confident in the saddle. “Children with autism have sensory issues,” says his father, Dr. Brooks Mays. “Horseback riding makes him feel like he’s holding the reins. It’s part of therapy.”
His mother Katie Mays notices “On the way home he is more verbal.” Brooks has formed a relationship with his horse Alex, a 17-year-old former racer who moves at a slower but still sprightly pace. Katie Mays wasn’t sure how the pairing would go, “But Brooks just looked him in the eye,” which sealed the deal.
Some horses seem to sense that their riders need special help, volunteer/ board member Kak Johnson says. Although instructors are PATH-certified, Prancing Horse relies on volunteers like Johnson to keep the facility funded and operational. Johnson grew up riding, speaks the language. Not so Stuart Goodwin, Master of Ceremonies (wearing a tux) at this graduation “show” where every participant received a ribbon.
“The kids get so excited,” Goodwin says. “Their siblings bring home (prizes) for other things and now they can, too.”
Spring session at Prancing Horse begins mid-February. Details at info@prancing-horse.org or (910) 281-3223.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.