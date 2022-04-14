The Sunrise Theater presents two unique cinematic experiences on the early works and life of Picasso and conversely, the late stages of Henri Matisse’s career. The Picasso event will screen on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Matisse event will screen on Tuesday, May 10, at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The Exhibition on Screen (EOS) showing of Young Picasso on Tuesday, April 19 covers the man who would become the Pablo Picasso who we all know. In 1907 Picasso painted Les Demoiselles d’Avignon, his famous proto-cubist painting that changed the world of art. Before that, this film explores Picasso’s early years as a young man who was born to a family free of financial burdens. He was encouraged by his family to pursue his skill and initially learned very traditional painting styles. The film goes into those who influences Picasso, from Ingres, to Gaugin, to African tribal masks and how he went from a traditional figure painter to become the father of Cubism.
This is a bit of a departure from Exhibition on Screen’s traditional format in that it does not show a single exhibition, but creates a virtual exhibition spanning several different museums. It shows pieces featured in museums in Malaga, Barcelona, and Paris.
The experience continues at the Sunrise on Tuesday, May 10 with the feature of Exhibition on Screen: Matisse. This film explores the final chapter of Matisse’s career and when he began creating his signature cut-outs. The feature was put together by Exhibition on Screen executive producer, Phil Grabsky.
“There is nothing better than standing in front of a work by Matisse and looking at it in person,” says Grabsky. “What I can do, though, is show it to you in high definition. I can show you details you may have missed.”
The MoMA and the Tate Museums collected 100 of Matisse’s famed cut-outs. This feature dives into those exhibits. Included are his works “Jazz,” his “Blue Nudes” series, and his mural “The Parakeet and the Mermaid,” which stands at an impressive 12 feet high and more than 25 feet wide.
Young Picasso and Matisse at the Sunrise Theater will feature a special introduction by art professional Ellen Burke.
Burke is a local artist and art educator with a 37-year career as art educator, fine and performing arts director and adjunct professor of art education in New York, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Since moving to Pinehurst six years ago, Burke has taught classes for children and adults at Serendipity Art Studio. She also designed an art appreciation series at Hollyhocks Gallery which has donated to over 30 local charities and organizations through the proceeds of the events.
Tickets can be purchased separately for each on-screen event; tickets for each are $15. All seats are general admission and can be purchased online at SunriseTheater.com or by calling the Sunrise. Tickets will also be available at the Sunrise box office 30 minutes prior to each show.
A special $25 combined ticket price is available for the purchase of tickets to both Young Picasso and Matisse together, but they must be purchased by either calling the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611 or purchasing your tickets at the door.
