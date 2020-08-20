The Sunrise Virtual Theater makes it possible for movie fans to watch new release films even while the theater remains temporarily closed.
Each week, the Sunrise adds new films that viewers can watch wherever and whenever they want. There are currently nine films available for viewing, with more being added all the time. The viewing technology is simple, and only requires the click of a button from a smartphone, tablet or computer.
Film studios collect the ticket price, which covers the entire family or viewing group, then shares the funds with the Sunrise. For more information or a quick tutorial, visit the Sunrise Theater website.
Movies showing now include a family-friendly film, a foreign drama, and several documentaries covering everything from World War II to jazz, the 1980 Iranian hostagecCrisis, rock ’n’ roll magazines, a youth drum core, Congressman John Lewis and musician Bob Marley.
“H Is for Happiness,” 1 hour and 38 minutes, family friendly
Set in the colorful Australian coastal town of Albany, this is a classic feel-good film for all ages that will make you laugh, cry and cheer with delight.
Based on the award-winning book “My Life as an Alphabet” by Barry Jonsberg, it is the genuinely heart-warming and unflinchingly honest story of one 12-year-old’s determination to bring her family back from the brink and spark happiness in their lives. Using an entirely unique approach, Candice Phee is an unforgettable heroine whose exploits will inspire and delight anyone who has faced the trials of adolescence and the heartbreak of family tragedy.
“Apocalypse ’45,” 105 minutes, documentary (history and war)
This film offers amazing film footage and honest narrations by men who experienced World War II.
The National Archives opened their vaults and allowed access they had previously denied to over 700 reels of pristine raw, color film footage used to tell a chilling narrative of the last months of the war in the Pacific. It documents events from the flag raising at Iwo Jima in February to the harrowing kamikaze attacks and vicious ground combat at Okinawa in April to the first test of the atomic bomb in the remote deserts of New Mexico on July 16.
Driving the narrative of “Apocalypse ’45” are recently completed interviews with two dozen men who lived through these nightmarish events. All of these men were in their mid- to-late- 90s, with the oldest, B-29 pilot Thomas Vaucher, 101 years old at the time of his February 2020 interview. Their illuminating and occasionally anguished, cautionary voices provide the film’s only narration, a true “last call” for the last of the Greatest Generation.
“Jazz on a Summer’s Day," 1 hour and 25 minutes, documentary (music)
Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island and directed by world-renowned photographer Bert Stern, “Jazz on a Summer's Day” features intimate performances by an all-star line-up of musical legends including Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O’Day, Chuck Berry, Dinah Washington and closes with a beautiful rendition of “The Lord’s Prayer,” by Mahalia Jackson at midnight to usher in Sunday morning.
“Out Stealing Horses,” 2 hours and 3 minutes (foreign film, subtitled)
This drama draws you in slowly to reveal the poignant story.
November 1999: 67-year-old Trond (Stellan Skarsgård), lives in self-imposed isolation and looks forward to welcoming in the new millennium alone. As winter arrives he meets one of his few neighbors, Lars, and realizes he knew him back in the summer of 1948. 1948 — the year Trond turned 15. The summer Trond grew up.
The film is based on the best-selling novel by Norwegian author Per Petterson, which received several important international awards and was included in The New York Times “10 Best Books of 2007 (Fiction).”
“Creem: America’s Only Rock ’n’ Roll Magazine,” 1 hour and 15 minutes (documentary)
Capturing the messy upheaval of the 1970s just as rock was re-inventing itself, the film explores CREEM magazine’s humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse, then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later. Fifty years after publishing its first issue, “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.
“River City Drumbeat,” 95 minutes (documentary)
“River City Drumbeat” is a powerful and uplifting story of music, love, and legacies set in the American South. Edward “Nardie” White devoted his life to leading the African American drum corps he co-founded with Zambia Nkrumah in Louisville, Ky., three decades ago. Together they inspired youth from their West Louisville neighborhood to thrive by connecting them with the art and cultural traditions of their African ancestors.
Now Albert Shumake, whose destiny was shaped by the drum line, must take up the mantle for the next generation. Meanwhile, student drummers navigate adolescence and life changes. “River City Drumbeat” follows this creative community of mentors, parents, and youth making their way in a world where systemic forces raise obstacles to fulfilling their dreams.
“Desert One,” 1 hour and 47 minutes (documentary, history and war)
This film uses new archival sources and unprecedented access to reveal the story behind one of the most daring rescues in modern U.S. history: a secret mission to free hostages of the 1979 Iranian revolution.
In April 1980, the U.S. government launched the Operation Eagle Claw, their response to the hostage crisis that was happening in Iran at that time. Helmed by the then-president Jimmy Carter, the Delta Force tried to rescue the 52 hostages that were detained in the U.S. Embassy and Foreign Ministry buildings in Tehran.
The documentary film “Desert One” explores the different aspects of this failed mission through interviews with the hostages, soldiers, commanders, and even President Carter.
This film led to the creation of JSOC (Joint Special Operations Command) at Fort Bragg.
“Marley 75,” rated PG-13, 2 hours and 24 minutes (documentary, biography and music)
From his childhood in Jamaica to the prophet of the oppressed, “Marley 75” follows one of the world’s most influential musicians with unheard tracks, never-before-seen footage, and intimate interviews.
Bob Marley’s universal appeal, impact on music history and role as a social and political prophet is both unique and unparalleled. Marley is the definitive life story of the musician, revolutionary, and legend, from his early days to his rise to international superstardom.
Made with the support of the Marley family, the film features rare footage, incredible performances and revelatory interviews with the people that knew him best.
“John Lewis: Good Trouble,” PG, documentary
Using interviews and rare archival footage, “John Lewis: Good Trouble” chronicles Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health care reform and immigration. In addition to her interviews with Lewis and his family, Porter’s primarily cinéma verité film also includes interviews with political leaders, Congressional colleagues, and other people who figure prominently in his life.
For more information on the Sunrise Virtual Theater, visit www.SunriseTheater.com or contact the Sunrise at 910-692-3611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.