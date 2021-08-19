Craig Karges reads minds, levitates tables and bends metal. His show “Experience the Extraordinary” will be GPAC’s first public performance since March 2020.
The show will be held Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$19 for adults and $15 for children.
GPAC will offer five events this fall that will not be available as a season package. The Professional Artist Series will begin in January 2022, with plans to include Broadway and other events that audiences know and love. An announcement of the 2022 season will come at a later date.
“It’s hard to believe that our doors have been closed for over a year, so we wanted to bring a performance that truly gives audiences something hard to believe,” said James Bass, executive director of GPAC. “Craig Karges is a master of magic and psychology, and his show is just what many of us need right now — an escape from the realities that were 2020.”
Craig Karges is no stranger to college campuses. He was named “Entertainer of the Year” six times by the National Association for Campus Activities, a distinguished honor also held by Bruce Springsteen and Jay Leno. Karges has also made more than 40 television appearances, including “The Tonight Show,” CNN, Fox News, CNBC, Lifetime, and E! Entertainment Television. Performance, the international touring publication, ranked his show as one of the top five, along with David Copperfield and Disney On Ice. His show has been seen all over the world, from North America to Asia.
GPAC’s return to live performances will also include the tribute band Heart to Heart, featuring original Heart members on Oct. 8, and rapper and television host Vanilla Ice on Oct. 22. The play, “lumBEES: Women of the Dark Water,” performs three nights on Nov. 19, 20, and 21, and the annual holiday extravaganza concert will return on Dec. 2.
Some GPAC shows will offer a pre-show dinner option for an additional charge. To learn more about these dinners and when they are available, visit the GPAC website.
GPAC is located on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
For information about tickets and the entire season lineup, visit visit www.uncp.edu/gpac or (910) 521-6361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.