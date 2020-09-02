Flashback to 2010 as the Rooster’s Wife presents an ambitious schedule in its new indoor listening room, the Poplar Knight Spot, in Aberdeen.
“The ensuing decade has flown by with hundreds of artists gracing the downtown Aberdeen stage,” says Janet Kenworthy, of the Rooster’s Wife. “September 2020 is a very different sort of stage. This time of isolation has amplified the importance of community. The collaborative spirit remains strong for the Rooster’s Wife family.”
On Sunday, Sept. 13, the big back doors open for a live-streaming celebration focused on voter registration.
At the Sunday afternoon party, masks will be required and social distancing enforced. It will be a drop-in affair, where registration forms and voting information will be available from 3 to 8 p.m. Rendition Records will be spinning tunes from 3 p.m. until the live stream begins at 6:45 p.m., featuring Peter Lamb, of Peter Lamb and the Wolves, along with Mark Wells and keys and vocals. The live stream will come via the Facebook page of the Rooster’s Wife.
There have been no live gigs for Peter Lamb and the Wolves since the end of last winter. Bringing his horn, and his sidekick, Mark Wells, to Aberdeen to support this cause, and the Rooster's Wife earned an enthusiastic “yes” for Lamb.
“I first heard them at the North Carolina Museum of Art, a standing engagement for them,” says Kenworthy. “We are almost as excited as they are to hear them playing live through the wonders of technology, from our stage.”
In the five-plus months since venues closed, the fellows have stayed busy. Lamb’s music store, Flying Squirrel Music, has remained open, with virtual lessons available as well. He has recorded five episodes of “Cooking with Peter,” an online food adventure, which will debut soon on Youtube. Wells has been acting as the virtual accompanist for the New York City Ballet.
“Voting is to democracy as music is to the arts, absolutely essential,” says Kenworthy.
To vote, an individual must meet certain qualifications, and complete a voter registration application. The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is 25 days before the election. The county board of elections must receive your application by this date. If an application is received after the deadline, it will still be timely if it is postmarked on or before the voter registration deadline. Otherwise, the application will not be processed until after the election.
If you register at the DMV or another voter registration agency, your application will be deemed timely if it is received by the agency by 25 days before the election. However, if you are not registered in a county, you may register to vote during the one-stop early voting period. This process is called “Same-Day Registration.”
“Register online if you are a DMV customer, on an early voting day, or with us in Aberdeen, Sunday, Sept. 13,” says Kenworthy
The Rooster’s Wife, the League of Women Voters and the Moore County Chapter of the NAACP are partnering for this event.
Noth ’N Fancy will begin serving to the public from in front of Poplar Knight Spot, 114 Knight St., Aberdeen, at 4 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand beginning at 3 p.m. with voter registration. Donations for support of the Rooster’s Wife and the Moore County NAACP may be made by Paypal, or on site with check or cash.
Additional information is available at theroosterswife.org or (910) 944-7502.
