The English-Speaking Union Sandhills Chapter kicks off the 2022-2023 Speaker Series on Wednesday, Oct. 19, with Craig Johnson, New York Times bestselling author of the Walt Longmire Mysteries series.
Johnson, a resident of Ucross, Wy., published his first novel in the series in 2004. “Hell and Back,” released on Sept. 6, is the 18th novel in the Walt Longmire series.
The novels were adapted into “Longmire,” a crime drama television series which premiered in 2012 and was developed by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin. On the show, Longmire is portrayed by Australian actor Robert Taylor.
Johnson is also the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Booksellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir, and the Prix SNCF du Polar. His novella “Spirit of Steamboat” was the first One Book Wyoming selection.
The English-Speaking Union Sandhills Chapter will also present Maestro David Michael Wolff, of The Carolina Philharmonic, on Nov. 16; Daniel Williamson, of the Scottish Tartans Museum, on Jan. 18, 2023; Vivian Jacobson, for a conversation about the artist Marc Chagall, on Feb. 15, 2023; Katherine Rowe, Ph.D., president of the College of William and Mary, will speak on “Shakespeare and the Digital World” on March 15, 2023; USGA’s Janeen Driscoll will speak on Golf House Pinehurst and the World Golf Hall of Fame on April 12, 2023; and Matt Greenhouse, with NASA, will provide an update on the James Webb Telescope project on May 17, 2023.
For membership information or additional information about upcoming speaker series events, contact Galen Miller at arabiannts@aol.com or visit www.esuus.org.
