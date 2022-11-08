Maestro David Michael Wolff, conductor of the Carolina Philharmonic, will present an evening of music and discussion on the arts and efforts to support children’s musical programs. Hosted by the Sandhills Branch of the English-Speaking Union, the event is Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m., at Pinehurst Country Club. For information and reservations, visit esuus.org/sandhills.
Wolff is now in his thirteenth season as principal conductor and artistic director of the Carolina Philharmonic. Under his leadership, the orchestra has grown from a small chamber orchestra into one of the leading symphony orchestras in the region. Two of the Philharmonic’s first concerts were at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Hall, and in the past few years the orchestra has come full circle with a meaningful partnership with the famed hall, bringing its education programs to the children of North Carolina.
Wolff created an interactive orchestral experience program for K-2 students called Encore! Kids, which serves thousands of children annually. Wolff is also the principal conductor and artistic director of Orchestra 2100, serving Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
After making his orchestral début as piano soloist at the age of 12, Wolff entered college three years later on a full scholarship student at the University of Washington. He majored in piano performance while also pursuing a second major in romance languages. After obtaining his master’s degree at The Manhattan School of Music, under the direction of Byron Janis, celebrated pupil of Vladimir Horowitz, Wolff took up the baton. Three years of study in Rome led to performances throughout Italy both as pianist and conductor. Along the way, he’s won numerous prizes in international competitions, including grand prize in the Naomi Management International Competition in New York City. He has also appeared numerous times at Carnegie Hall, both as pianist and conductor.
An avid linguist, Wolff speaks five languages and has been a sought-after coach of international opera stars as well as aspiring concert pianists. His diverse interests have led to collaborations with such artists as dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov and choreographer Ruth Davidson Hahn and to numerous commissions to arrange and compose works for modern dance and other multi-media projects. Wolff is author of “Zen and the Art of Piano.”
Wolff resides in Pinehurst, with this wife and daughter.
