David Michael Wolff

Maestro David Michael Wolff and the Philharmonic await you inside Owens Auditorium, at BPAC.

Maestro David Michael Wolff, conductor of the Carolina Philharmonic, will present an evening of music and discussion on the arts and efforts to support children’s musical programs. Hosted by the Sandhills Branch of the English-Speaking Union, the event is Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m., at Pinehurst Country Club. For information and reservations, visit esuus.org/sandhills.

Wolff is now in his thirteenth season as principal conductor and artistic director of the Carolina Philharmonic. Under his leadership, the orchestra has grown from a small chamber orchestra into one of the leading symphony orchestras in the region. Two of the Philharmonic’s first concerts were at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Hall, and in the past few years the orchestra has come full circle with a meaningful partnership with the famed hall, bringing its education programs to the children of North Carolina.

