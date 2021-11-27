The Encore Center Theatre opens the holiday comedy “A Christmas Story” Friday, Dec. 3, at The Encore Center at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines.
Set in 1940s Indiana, it is a time when schoolyard challenges escalate to the ultimate triple dog dares, and gullible boys place wet tongues on frozen flagpoles. In the winter, fathers battle the furnace, and mothers dress their children in so many layers that the kids can’t get up if they fall down in the snow.
The tale of young Ralphie and his quest to receive a Red Ryder carbine action air rifle for Christmas is familiar, as is the refrain uttered by every adult in Ralphie’s life: “You’ll shoot your eye out.” Ralphie daydreams of heroic adventures, while his father, the old man, dreams of the Christmas turkey dinner and rejoices over the major prize he won in a contest, a leg lamp.
“A Christmas Story” is the entertaining stage production written by Philip Grecian, based on the motion picture written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown and Bob Clark. The story follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker on his journey for the ultimate Christmas gift. “A Christmas Story” incorporates all of the most memorable elements from the movie, along with some exciting new scenes for the stage, with an incredible cast of local actors under the direction of Jacob Toth.
Toth says, “This show is an enduring classic because it reminds us of what it is like to be children, and that is powerful. The satirical humor and childlike honesty in the play are appealing across the generations. It has been fantastic to have a play where young children and adults work together, combining the never-ending energy of the children and the experienced determination of the adults.”
The cast includes Noe Cangas as the young Ralphie, and narrating the show as the adult Ralph, the character based on author and radio personality Jean Shepherd, is Randy Merritt.
Jose Cangas and Barbara Hough play Ralphie’s parents, with Thomas Avon as his brother Randy.
Miss Shields, Ralphie’s teacher, is played by Laura Crockett.
Performing as the kids in Ralphie’s class are Wyatt Taylor, Graham Mataxis, Abriana Chiapperino, Mikayla Nixon and Asa Bailey.
This G-rated show is the perfect holiday treat for the entire family.
Performances are Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 12, at 2 p.m.
There will also be a student matinee performance on Friday, Dec. 10, at 9:30 a.m., and a sensory friendly performance Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m.
Show tickets are $17.50 and $25, with a special $100 VIP ticket couples package available on opening night, Friday, Dec. 3.
Order online at www.encorecenter.net or by calling (910) 725-0603.
