Encore Center presents its student actors as they bring to life Roald Dahl's magical, musical story of an orphan boy’s search for a home and family in “James and the Giant Peach Jr.”
“Seats are very limited due to COVID restrictions, so don't delay purchasing tickets,” says a spokesman.
In this offbeat adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl adventure, a boy and his insect friends take a journey across the ocean.
The show will be running from Jan. 29-31. General admission tickets are $8; VIP tickets feature preferred seating and complimentary concession bag and are $15.
Tickets are available at https://encorecenter.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=6154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.