The Encore Center Theatre opens its third season with Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” on Sept. 10, 11, 17 and 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 11, 12, 18 and 19, at 2 p.m. at the Encore Center in Southern Pines.
“Steel Magnolias" is a heartwarming, hilarious story tinged with bittersweet tragedy.
Tickets are $17.50 to $25 and suggested for ages 8-plus.
“Join us on opening night for special opening performances by the Sophisticated Ladies and the Encore Center Teen Ensemble, as well as limited VIP tickets,” says a spokesman.
In a beauty parlor in northwestern Louisiana, life is anything but boring. This heartwarming and uproariously joyful story follows six uniquely Southern women over the course of three years as they gather to gossip and share each other’s lives with wit, warmth, and intelligence.
“Steel Magnolias” celebrates the power of female friendship through the highest of highs and the lowest lows. The play received a Drama Desk Award nomination, and the perennially popular film adaptation was nominated for an Academy Award and two Golden Globes. Through a well-crafted script, and a set of endearing characters, men and women alike will find the moments of comedy and drama unfolding together in a heart-warming, uplifting story of life.
“Steel Magnolias” showcases the mother and daughter combo Arlene McCue (M’Lynn) and Grey Coleman (Shelby). The cast includes Jamie Barnes (Ousier), Janet Smith (Clairee), Teresa Thomas (Truvy) and Cana Strong (Annelle).
Purchase tickets at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/encorecenter/6154
For more information, call (910) 725-0603.
