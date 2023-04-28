Five Southern women, whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships. Free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the Sweet Delilah on the Outer Banks, to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives. “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of 33 years.
As their lives unfold and the years pass, these women increasingly rely on one another, through advice and raucous repartee, to get through the challenges (men, sex, marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them. And when fate throws a wrench into one of their lives in the second act, these friends, proving the enduring power of teamwork, rally ’round their own with the strength and love that takes this comedy in a poignant and surprising direction.
“Sweet Delilah Swim Club’ is a story about the long-term relationship between five very different women. Despite their differences, they love and respect each other. Through the teasing, joking, fighting and giving sometimes unsolicited advice, they maintain a strong and supportive love for each other. It is my fervent wish that you will love this play like I did when I first read it. So, sit back, laugh, cry and enjoy the women of the ‘Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” says director Mimi Carter.
Cast members are Rhonda Brocki as Sherree Hollinger, Jane Moran as Dinah Grayson, Josephine Bernhard as Lexie Richards, Sheryl Davis as Jeri Neal McFeely, and Teresa Thomas as Vernadette Simms.
Opening Night is Friday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m., and the show continues Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., as well as matinees performances on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., through May 14, at The Encore Center, 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., in Southern Pines.
Encore Center has partnered with TambraPlace for this show, to raise awareness for their mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.