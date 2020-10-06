The Encore Center presents an outdoor and socially-distanced production of “The Brothers Grimm Sepctaculathon” at its outdoor space at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m.
The following weekend, the production takes place at Foxfire Village Green Park (10 S. Shamrock Drive, Foxfire Village) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24.
“In these unusual times, our traditional theater space is not an option, so we are inviting audiences to enjoy ‘The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon’ under the stars,” says Greta Zandstra, artistic director. “As with our recent production, this option will provide our community the opportunity to partake in live theater performances in a way that ensures as safe an experience as possible.”
Even in outdoor spaces, the number of audience members will be limited. Individuals or groups who reserve tickets together will be assigned an area socially distanced from all other theater-goers.
“Bringing your own lawn chairs diminishes the risk of contact exposure to germs,” says Zandstra.
This show flips the fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride as two narrators and four actors attempt to combine all 209 stories including classics like “Snow White,” “Rapunzel,” “Cinderella” and “Hansel and Gretel” to more bizarre, obscure stories like “The Devil's Grandmother” and “The Girl Without Hands.”
“This wild, free-form comedy with lots of audience participation and madcap fun is suggested for audience members ages 8 and up, making it a great show for your family to enjoy under the stars in our new, outdoor venue,” says Zandstra.
General admission is $10. VIP spots are $20, which includes premium seating and a basket of chef-curated snacks and beverages.
“Seating is limited, so we encourage audience members to reserve tickets in advance,” says Zandstra.
For tickets or more information about “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon,” or upcoming productions, visit www.EncoreCenter.net or call (910) 725-0603.
