The Encore Center announces it will present “The 39 Steps” as its first outdoor production.
“In these unusual times, our traditional theater space is not an option, so we are constructing an open-air stage behind our building and inviting audiences to enjoy socially-distanced performances under the stars,” says a spokesman.
Performances will take place Friday, Sept. 11, Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m. each evening. General admission is just $10, or add to the fun by reserving a VIP spot for $20, which includes premium seating and a basket of chef-curated snacks and beverages.
“This new option will provide our community the opportunity to partake in live theater events in a way that ensures as safe an experience as possible,” says the spokesman. “Individuals or groups who reserve tickets together will be assigned an area socially distanced from all other theater-goers, and bringing your own lawn chairs diminishes the risk of contact exposure to germs.”
Based on the 1915 novel by John Buchan, which later became an Alfred Hitchcock film, “The 39 Steps” is a madcap farce featuring just four actors playing every character in the show: heroes, villains, men, women, children — sometimes even multiple characters at once. Featuring local comedic audience favorites Gus Allen, Joshua Anderson, Patrick Holt and Greta Zandstra, and staged by renowned director and choreographer Jacob Toth, the film’s serious spy story is played mainly for laughs and is sure to leave audiences chuckling.
“For safety reasons, seating is limited, so we suggest reserving your spot in advance,” says the spokesman.
For tickets or more information about “The 39 Steps,” or our other upcoming productions, visit our website EncoreCenter.net or call (910) 725-0603.
