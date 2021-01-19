Encore Center presents its first dinner theater, in partnership with Ashten’s, to create a memorable romantic memory this Valentine’s Day.
“Come follow the lifelong story of a couple and their love letters while enjoying chef prepared creations by Ashten’s,” says a spokesman.
Follow the 50-year love story of Melissa, played by Laura Morgan (Mrs. Senior North Carolina), and Andy, played by Bill Sahadi (host of “All Things Moore County”) in the play “Love Letters.” Performances are Friday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 13. at 6:30 p.m. Those tickets include a full meal and wine.
On Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m., tickets include a charcuterie board and wine.
Shows will be held in the indoor space at 160 E New Hampshire Ave. in downtown Southern Pines.
In the interest of safety for both staff and audience and in accordance with local regulations, audience numbers are limited to 25, and socially-distanced seating will be enforced.
“Seating is assigned and limited and ticket sales will be closing Feb. 6, so please don’t delay in reserving your tickets,” says the spokesman.
For tickets or more information about “Love Letters,” or other upcoming productions, visit EncoreCenter.net or call the box office at (910) 725-0603.
