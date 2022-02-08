Stampeding elephants! Runaway trains! Unbridled humor and reaching new heights! The Encore Theatre skyrockets presents the dazzling Jules Verne classic, Around the World in 80 Days, adapted by Mark Brown.
The dinner theater performances, in partnership with Ashten’s, begin Friday, Feb. 11 and run through Sunday, Feb. 20, in downtown Southern Pines. Friday and Saturday evening performances at 6:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., with a student matinee performance Friday, Feb. 11 at 9:30 a.m. Evening show menu includes NC Joyce Farms roasted chicken, Turkish rice, gingered broccoli, and reading sauce, and a glass of wine. Afternoon matinee performances include a charcuterie board for two, and wine or beer.
Tickets are $50 for 6:30pm performance (includes dinner), $30 for 2 p.m. performance (includes charcuterie plate).
Fearless adventurer Phileas Fogg circles the globe lurking with danger, romance and comic surprises at every turn. Five fiercely talented actors portray 39 characters with deft and dexterity, adding to the fast-paced merriment. Described as “somewhere between Monty Python and Groucho Marx,” this stupendous theatrical trip is suitable for the whole family. Book passage now for this outrageously funny adventure.
Jacob Toth directs Fritz Barnes, Chris Brown, Robert Dyer, Juliet Eden and Denny Orr. The design team includes Becky Podlogar, Stuart Rose, Brandon Lankford, Mimi Carter and Gwen McCarty.
The Encore Center is located at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave., Southern Pines. Order tickets online at www.encorecenter.net or call (910) 725-0603.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.