The Encore Center Theatre celebrates the Halloween season with William Archibald’s “The Innocents” on Oct 22, 23, 29 and 30, at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 and 31, at 2 p.m. at the Encore Center in Southern Pines.
“The Innocents” is a full-length psychological thriller adapted from a novella, long established as one of the greatest of all ghost stories.
Tickets are $17.50 to $25. The production is suggested for ages 8 and up.
“Join us for opening night for limited VIP tickets, which include early entry into the theater, a pre-show from our Teen Ensemble, a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine, and a social with the actors following the production,” says a spokesman.
“The Innocents” is based on the novel “The Turn of the Screw” by Henry James. The play takes place in 1880 in the drawing room of an old country house in England. A new governess, Miss Giddens (Amy Damone), arrives in a remote rural location to look after two troubled orphans (Carsen Laudate and Noah Farrell). The household also employs a cook, Mrs. Grose (Rhonda Brocki). There is an ominous presence in the house (Stephen Makie and Jessie Dietzel) that is having a corrupting effect on the children. Giddens must decipher whether it is the work of a true haunting or her imagination.
This play had two runs on Broadway. In the second run, Sarah Jessica Parker made her theatrical debut as Flora. That character is played here by Carsen Laudate.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/encorecenter/6154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.