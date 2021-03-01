Encore Center presents an exclusive viewing of its upcoming 2021-2022 theatrical season and a silent auction fundraiser Saturday, March 27. Season sponsors at the $250 level or above will receive two tickets with their sponsorship. Additional tickets will be for sale for $25 and available to the public.
“Champagne and light hors d’oeuvres will be served, and our resident actors, students and guests will perform small excerpts from each upcoming production,” says a spokesman. “The event will be held inside our theater at 160 E. New Hampshire Ave. in downtown Southern Pines.
Attendance is limited, and tickets or sponsorships may be purchased at EncoreCenter.net or call the box office at (910) 725-0603.
