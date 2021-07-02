Interested in auditioning for a 2021-2022 show at Encore Center? Auditions for “Steel Magnolias,” “The Innocents,” “A Christmas Story,” “The Spitfire Grill and “Around the World in 80 Days” will be held July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Please prepare 32 bars if you are interested in ‘Spitfire Grill,’ and a 1-minute monologue for all shows,” says a spokesman.
The link to sign up is https://www.signupgenius.com/go/805084EA5A728ABFD0-20212022
More information about each show can be found at https://www.encorecenter.net/2021-2022-season.
