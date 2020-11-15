With two shows to choose from, whether you are a nice elf or a naughty one, the Encore Center has something for you this holiday season.
Encore Center presents “Elf: the Musical Jr.”
“This show, for all ages, is performed by our student actors, is based on the beloved holiday film, ‘Elf,’” says Greta Zandstra. “And for the naughtier elves, we are excited to offer ‘Christmas, FL,’ a brand new, adults-only show that tells the tale of another displaced elf, banished from the North Pole for her indiscretions, and how her comic misfortunes lead to finding what she never knew she was looking for.”
“Elf: The Musical Jr.” will be performed Friday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 12, at 2 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 to $15.
Performances for “Christmas, FL” are Friday, Dec. 11 and Saturday, Dec. 12, at 9 .m., and Sunday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, and the show is appropriate for ages 18 and up.
“Both shows will be held in our indoor space at 160 E New Hampshire Ave., in downtown Southern Pines,” says Zandstra. “In the interest of safety for both staff and audience and in accordance with local regulations, audience numbers are limited to 30 percent capacity, masks are required, and socially-distanced seating will be enforced.”
Seating is assigned and limited, so those interested should reserve tickets in advance. For tickets or more information either production, visit www.encorecenter.net or call the box office at (910) 725-0603.
