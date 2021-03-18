Encore Center presents two family friendly productions this spring.
The classic story of “Charlotte’s Web” performances are at 2 p.m. May 1, 2, and 8 and May 8 at 11am.
“We will simultaneously present a fun Southern gospel musical, ‘Smoke on the Mountain,’” says a spokesman.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. May 1, 2, 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 p.m. and a 2 p.m. matinee May 8. Ticket pricing for VIP and general admission can be found on the website at encorecenter.net.
“Shows will be held in our theater at 160 E New Hampshire Ave., in downtown Southern Pines,” says a spokesman. “In the interest of safety for both staff and audience and in accordance with local regulations, audience numbers are limited, and capacity will be limited to 30 percent.”
For tickets or more information about Charlotte’s Web or Smoke on the Mountain, or other upcoming productions, visit EncoreCenter.net or call the box office at (910) 725-0603.
