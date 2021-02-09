How can a company assist numerous employees in learning and becoming proficient in using a powerful office software product in short order?

Cascades, the Canada-based manufacturer of green packaging and tissue products with Wagram and Rockingham facilities, made use of Sandhills Community College Ed2Go courses to teach office software Excel to 24 employees.

The company choose Ed2Go because it was very cost-effective. They didn’t have to incur travel expenses, nor did they need to hire an instructor to come to the job site and train their employees.

The Cascade employees had access to all online course materials around the clock, making it convenient for them to log in and learn at any time. Online classes are especially helpful to employees whose work hours prevent them from going to a campus to learn new skills.

Not only are computer skills training courses available through Ed2Go, but employers can also use it to teach soft skills such as team building, diversity training, leadership skills, customer service skills, collaborative problem solving, and more.

Other courses of interest to employers are courses on project management, persuasive business writing, keys to effective communication, supervision and management training and Six Sigma.

There are more than 650 courses available, which begin monthly and may be completed in six weeks. Self-paced tutorials start anytime with course materials available from day one and up to three months.

Simply go to ed2go.com/sandhills to view the courses and to register or contact Jenny Troyer at 910.695.3926 or troyerj@sandhills.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days