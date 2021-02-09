How can a company assist numerous employees in learning and becoming proficient in using a powerful office software product in short order?
Cascades, the Canada-based manufacturer of green packaging and tissue products with Wagram and Rockingham facilities, made use of Sandhills Community College Ed2Go courses to teach office software Excel to 24 employees.
The company choose Ed2Go because it was very cost-effective. They didn’t have to incur travel expenses, nor did they need to hire an instructor to come to the job site and train their employees.
The Cascade employees had access to all online course materials around the clock, making it convenient for them to log in and learn at any time. Online classes are especially helpful to employees whose work hours prevent them from going to a campus to learn new skills.
Not only are computer skills training courses available through Ed2Go, but employers can also use it to teach soft skills such as team building, diversity training, leadership skills, customer service skills, collaborative problem solving, and more.
Other courses of interest to employers are courses on project management, persuasive business writing, keys to effective communication, supervision and management training and Six Sigma.
There are more than 650 courses available, which begin monthly and may be completed in six weeks. Self-paced tutorials start anytime with course materials available from day one and up to three months.
Simply go to ed2go.com/sandhills to view the courses and to register or contact Jenny Troyer at 910.695.3926 or troyerj@sandhills.edu.
