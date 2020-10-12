Eloise Trading Company (ETC) will host an artist show and pop-up shop Friday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 24, at its location in downtown Aberdeen.
ETC will welcome seven artists from around the state. Their work will be on display and available for purchase.
“We are pleased to feature four local Moore County artists, Jessie Mackay, Doris Gulley, Yvonne Snead and Sally Adams, and three artists from across the state, Susan Britt Macon, of Enfield, Joanie Preyer, of Durham, and Renee Davis, of Honeyluv Design in Raleigh.
Jessie Mackay grew up in Westport, Conn., bordering Manhattan art and culture and now resides in Pinehurst. She paints landscapes, people, animals, still lifes, large, small in oil on canvas as well as contemporary abstracts.
Doris Gulley has been active in art most of her life. She enjoys experimenting with different mediums and new techniques to represent her subjects from a unique perspective. She normally prefers to paint in oils, but has recently spent much of her time working on new techniques with acrylics. She has also started doing pet portraits that works better for her in oils and charcoal.
Yvonne Snead, who lives in Seven Lakes, uses oils, acrylics and watercolors on museum quality art canvas and has been painting for 30 years. She paints many different types of landscapes, floral, and contemporary abstracts. Sally Adams love of floral arranging inside and out of her home is reflected in her acrylic work on canvases both large and small. Formerly an elementary school art teacher, she enjoys life in Pinehurst with her husband, Buck, and dog, Poppy.
Renee Davis holds a BFA degree in commercial design from East Carolina University and studied fine art in Gubbio, Italy. In her professional career over the past 15 years she has held numerous roles in a large corporate organization as a graphic designer, art manager, marketing manager, and in her current role, works closely with a team of talented creatives. Painting allows Davis to step away from the corporate setting and connect with her community and beyond. Renee lives in Raleigh with her husband, two daughters, and their yellow Lab.
A Carolina native, Susan Britt Macon is known for her use of bold colors and ever-evolving knowledge grown in the workshops and classes she has taken over the course of her artistic career. Inspired by the color and movement, her compositions are influenced by nature, interior design, photographs, people and personal experiences.
Joanie Preyer and her daughter, Lacy, collaborate on bright and beautiful works of art. They work with acrylics on canvas or wood, and also work by commission. Their works feature colorful abstracts mixing vibrant and bold strokes. The pair live with their family and two dogs in Durham.
The event is free to the public. The artists will be on hand to meet and show their works beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday at 111 W. Main St. in Aberdeen.
Refreshments will be served and ETC will be adhering to COVID-19 state guidelines. Occupancy will be monitored to ensure social distancing and masks will be provided.
For more information, contact ETC at (910) 637-0307.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.