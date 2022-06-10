“The greatest little man I ever met” is how Abraham Lincoln described his former law clerk, friend and bodyguard, the late Union Army officer Elmer Ephraim Ellsworth.
Prior to the Civil War, Ellsworth was more well-known in the Northeast than Lincoln himself.
When war was declared, and the president asked for 75,000 volunteers, it took Ellsworth just 10 days to raise a regiment: the 11th New York Volunteer Infantry or the “Fire Zouaves.” The regiment was among the first units to arrive in Washington, D.C.
Tragically, Ellsworth would become the first Union officer killed in the Civil War on May 24, 1861. Women sported memorial pins and necklaces with images of the handsome Ellsworth.
Strangely, in 1997, Ellsworth was indirectly involved in five brutal deaths in a twisted tale of antique thefts. Come and hear Ellsworth’s story, which proves the old adage that “truth is much stranger than fiction.”
Civil War enthusiast Dr. Matt Farina, president of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table, will speak about Ellsworth on Thursday, June 16, at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street, in Southern Pines. Meetings are open to the public; socializing begins at 6:30 p.m.
Farina is a retired pediatric cardiologist and clinical professor of pediatrics at Albany Medical College in Albany, N.Y. He now lives in Southern Pines and has served as editor of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table newsletter since 2008.
The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table is a nonprofit, educational organization dedicated to stimulating interest in and discussion of all aspects of the Civil War period. For more information, contact Matt Farina at (910) 246-0452 or mafarina@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.