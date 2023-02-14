Elijah McCormick, a Pinecrest grad, will audition for "American Idol," in Nashville next month. Pictured above, Assistant Principal Alvita Thomas and Pinecrest Principal Stefanie Phillips offer their support.
Pinecrest grad Elijah McCormick has long dreamed of singing professionally. After a successful audition, last fall he won America’s Platinum Ticket, guaranteeing his opportunity to head to Hollyood to participate in “American Idol’s” 21st season. See his journey unfold this Sunday, Feb. 19, with the season premiere airing at 8 p.m., on ABC 11 television.
A standout soloist with Pinecrest’s Chamber Ensemble, McCormick was seriously injured in a head-on collision on June 8, 2019, only three hours after his high school graduation. He was taken by helicopter to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, where the medical team nicknamed him “Golden Child,” because the tips of his hair were dyed blond. His 6-foot frame was shattered: He endured 10 surgeries, was placed on dialysis and a feeding tube, and, eventually, had to relearn how to walk.
Last summer, McCormick decided it was time to pursue his dream and auditioned in front of celebrity judges Katy Perry, Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan. He was then selected as one of three Idol hopefuls to compete for a coveted Platinum Ticket. During the American Music Awards, which aired on Nov. 21, fans had 24 hours to vote for their favorite.
You can follow McCormick’s entire “American Idol” journey on Instagram and on television Sunday nights with the new season.
