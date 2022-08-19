The Sunrise Theater is hosting a fundraising event for future live theatre productions on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. Eight contestants will perform Broadway hits vying for the title “Broadway Baby.”
It’s one part Broadway revue and one part American Idol! Instead of having judges, the Sunrise invites you — the audience — to choose the winner. With your $20 admission, you will receive five tickets to vote for your favorite performer. Additional voting tickets are available for purchase at the event. At the end of the night, the performer with the most tickets will be crowned the winner.
The event will be emceed by Sunrise stage directors, Jessie Dietzel and Amy Damone.
“We love finding ways to get the community involved,”says Jessie Dietzel. “With the community’s support from fundraisers like these we’re going to be able to get opportunities to do bigger shows and hire community members to fill out technical roles backstage.” Proceeds from the event will go to help fund future live theatre events at the Sunrise Theater.
With the current production “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” concluding Aug. 21, the Sunrise has two more productions this year with “And Then There Were None,” an Agatha Christie murder mystery in October followed by “A Christmas Carol Radio Play” in December.
Tickets for the “Broadway Baby” fundraiser are $20; purchase online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Box Office, or by calling (910) 692-3611. Season tickets are available for the remaining three shows at reduced price. Season tickets also guarantee your seats for the 2023 season.
Sunrise Theater is located at 244 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
