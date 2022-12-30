Academic Achievement
Hadley Johnson, of Jackson Springs, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 4:46 pm
Daniel Rathbun, of Vass, Dayton Simpson, of West End, and David Stem, of Whispering Pines, were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C. In addition, Rathbun was one of more than 650 cadets and students recognized with gold star recognition for the spring 2022 semester.
Induction
Trista Matthews, of Robbins, a student at the University of North Carolina - Greensboro was inducted in The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Graduation
Jenna Lanza, of Pinebluff, graduated from Troy University, Troy, Ala., with a master’s degree, during the first term of the 2022-23 academic year.
The Pilot is happy to share information about the educational achievements of our local students, no matter what their grade level. These items run on a space available basis, and should be emailed to laura@thepilot.com. For further information, call Features Editor Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475.
