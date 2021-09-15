Haylee Davis Receives Grant
Gamma Sigma, Moore County’s chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, announces that Haylee Davis is this year’s recipient of its annual recruitment-in-aid grant.
Davis is a recent graduate of North Moore High School and is attending N.C. State University with plans to major in education.
Delta Kappa Gamma International is an honor society of key women educators in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Japan. Its mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Graduate
Justin Wolfgram, of West End, earned a bachelor’s degree from Troy University during summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
Admitted
Utah State University welcomed more than 4,100 first-year college students to campus as the university begins the fall 2021 semester.
New students include Amaya Garrick and Anndraya Handy, both from Southern Pines, who will attend USU at the USU Main campus.
“We are thrilled to welcome these students to the Aggie family,” said President Noelle E. Cockett.
Spear Admitted
This fall’s incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa includes Caleb Spear, of Southern Pines, who is majoring in business direct admission in Iowa’s Tippie College of Business.
President’s List
Among students from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named to the summer president’s list were Lori Stahlberg, of Pinehurst; Maxon Phravixay, of Aberdeen; Austin King, of Carthage; and Jahvorn White, of Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.