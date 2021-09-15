Haylee Davis Receives Grant

Gamma Sigma, Moore County’s chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, announces that Haylee Davis is this year’s recipient of its annual recruitment-in-aid grant.

Davis

Haylee Davis

Davis is a recent graduate of North Moore High School and is attending N.C. State University with plans to major in education.

Delta Kappa Gamma International is an honor society of key women educators in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America and Japan. Its mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

Graduate

Justin Wolfgram, of West End, earned a bachelor’s degree from Troy University during summer semester/Term 5 of the 2020/2021 academic year.

Admitted

Utah State University welcomed more than 4,100 first-year college students to campus as the university begins the fall 2021 semester.

New students include Amaya Garrick and Anndraya Handy, both from Southern Pines, who will attend USU at the USU Main campus.

“We are thrilled to welcome these students to the Aggie family,” said President Noelle E. Cockett.

Spear Admitted

This fall’s incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa includes Caleb Spear, of Southern Pines, who is majoring in business direct admission in Iowa’s Tippie College of Business.

President’s List

Among students from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) named to the summer president’s list were Lori Stahlberg, of Pinehurst; Maxon Phravixay, of Aberdeen; Austin King, of Carthage; and Jahvorn White, of Southern Pines.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days