Academic Achievement
Savannah Telemeco, of Whispering Pines, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn.
Abigail Grissom, of Pinehurst; Abigail Gulley, of Vass; Alexis Miller, of Carthage; Sara Renfrew, of West End; and Emily Sykes, of Southern Pines, were named to the chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Western Carolina University, Cullowhee.
Jermaine Valentin-Rodriguez, of Southern Pines, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Kennesaw State, Kennesaw, Ga.
Alexis Bennett, of Southern Pines, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.
Shea Stewart, of Pinehurst, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa.
Karen Brannon, of Southern Pines; Briana Greene, of Carthage; Ethan McKenna, of Aberdeen; Emily Miller, of Southern Pines; Jennifer Smith, of Eagle Springs; and Julia Vetrinskaja, of Carthage, were named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.
Quavadis Jones, of Pinebluff; Jaymes Liles, of Pinehurst; Ethan Mathews, of Southern Pines; and Benjamin Webster, of Whispering Pines, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.
Gregory Vansteen, of Pinehurst, was named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va.
Jonathan Kelly, of Whispering Pines, was named to the chancellor’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Troy University, Troy, Ala.
Hallie Ritter, of Robbins; Tyler Scott, of Pinehurst; and Julia Swarms, of Robbins, were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester by Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
Scholarships
Western Governors University (WGU) has awarded Kevin Hatcher, of Jackson Springs, one of five WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships awarded to current students. The scholarships, valued at up to $10,000, represent the largest to date for an in-state scholarship from the university. WGU North Carolina celebrated its fifth anniversary as a state affiliate of online nonprofit in October of 2022, and the scholarship recipients were selected and notified up until December.
The WGU North Carolina 5th Anniversary Scholarships were awarded based on applicants’ academic records, readiness for online study, and demonstrated financial need, as well as other considerations. In 2022, WGU awarded more than $630,000 in scholarships to students in North Carolina.
“These fifth-anniversary scholarship recipients have demonstrated resilience, determination and academic excellence,” said Ben Coulter, Ed.D., chancellor of WGU North Carolina. “I was honored to notify and congratulate each of them personally, and we are thrilled that they are furthering their education at WGU, putting them on a path to continued career success.”
Designed for working adults, WGU is a fully accredited nonprofit online university offering more than 80 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in health care, IT, business and K-12 education. Flat-rate tuition is around $4,000 per six-month term for most undergraduate degree programs, and WGU’s competency-based education model allows students to accelerate at their own pace. Each student is assigned a mentor from their degree field who will work with them all the way through to their graduation.
Since its launch five years ago, WGU North Carolina has more than tripled its enrollment from 1,100 to more than 4,200. More than 6,800 WGU alumni live across all 100 counties in the state. For more information about WGU North Carolina, visit nc.wgu.edu.
