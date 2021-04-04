Dean’s List
Isabella Johannes, of Pinehurst, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Rhode Island.
President’s List
Madison Schmitz, of Whispering Pines, was among students at Georgia Southern University named to the president’s list. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Citadel Dean’s List
Daniel Rathbun, of Vass; Dayton Simpson, of West End; and Isabel Flores, of Aberdeen, were named to the dean’s list at the Citadel in Charleston, S.C.
Chancellor’s List
Justin Wolfgram, of West End, has been named to the chancellor’s list at Troy University for Term 3 of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Graduates
Brittany Kercheval, of Pinehurst, graduated from Troy University, in Alabama during Term 3 of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Kercheval graduated with a master’s degree of Science in human resource management, while attending Troy Online.
Central Carolina CC
The following Moore County students have been named to the Central Carolina Community College president’s list for the fall 2020 semester: Gregory Harris Brown, Heather L. Fawcett, Heather Lee Foushee, Sabrina J. Garner, Adrianna Graulau, Victoria M. Holt, Andrea Lynn Kelly, Katelyn Yu Kovacs, Nathalia Lima, Cameron Dale Marks, Carley Jean-Luster Morrow and Emily Marie Pittman.
The following Moore County students have been named to the Central Carolina Community College dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester: Rachel Alexander Barron, Sophia Constantine Carras, Indya Faith Champney, Todd E. Cressley, Lydia Mekale Fish, Sierra Marlene Gibson, Sydney Dewana Gillespie, Amira Joy Johnson, Summer Rei Pipkin, Emily Ryan, Mallory Rebekah Scarboro, Aliyah Smith, Avery Kate Smith, Nikole Victorero and Ashley Villafana.
Internship
Ashley Lowery, a senior health sciences major at Bob Jones University, serves as an intern at the Greenville Homeless Alliance located in Greenville, S.C.
The Greenville Homeless Alliance is a coalition of more than 75 partners advocating for safe, affordable homes for members of the Greenville community.
Lowery, a resident of West End, assists her supervisors with researching, compiling data and providing the homeless with needed resources and information.
“Homelessness, like many things in our world, is complex,” says Lowery. “They face change constantly and cannot be labeled with a general description or scenario. The need is always there, and the work is never finished. As a Christian, I strive to have a servant’s heart and display the compassion of Jesus.”
Located in Greenville, S.C., Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
