Lydia Bonecutter, of Pinehurst, was awarded a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from P.E.O. She was sponsored by P.E.O. Chapter AZ, of Pinehurst. She is the daughter of Dustin and Maggie Bonecutter, of Pinehurst.

P.E.O philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women, educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship of Cottey College and motivate women to achieve their highest aspiration.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 and is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success.

Jacob M. Churchbourne graduated summa cum laude from N.C. State on May 15, earning a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a minor in business administration.

It was noted that Churchbourne was the youngest graduate in his class at 20 years old and completed his studies at N.C. State in two years. He also was a member of the N.C. State lacrosse team and a recipient of the Marlee Foundation Hale Scholarship and Unit Scholarship Fund Grant.

This summer, he is completing fieldwork in a sports management program traveling around the country. Churchbourne graduated from Union Pines High School.

Julia Swarms, a sophomore cinema production major from Robbins, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 dean’s list.

Campbell Busby Gibson, of Pinehurst, graduated summa cum laude with an associate in business degree from Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, S.C. Commencement exercises were held May 8 at the Spartanburg High School football stadium. Gibson was also named to the president’s list for the spring semester.

Nolan Glen Meese and Jack Bennett Moore, both of Pinehurst, and Erin Karleen Bridgman, of West End, were named to the chancellor’s honor roll at the University of Mississipi for the spring semester.

Isabella Marie Royal, of Vass, was recently named to the University of Mississippi’s spring 2021 dean’s honor roll.

