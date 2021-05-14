Phi Kappa Phi
Benjamin Lewis, Carrie Dugas, Olivia Butters and Laurel Holden, all of Southern Pines, and Mia Ferry, Christine Leonard-Whitcomb and Michelle Goetzl, all of Pinehurst, were recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Lewis was initiated at North Carolina State University, Dugas at Pennsylvania State University, Butters and Ferry at East Carolina University and Leonard-Whitcomb at Western Carolina University. Both Holden and Goetzl were initiated at UNC Greensboro.
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.
Scholarships
A number of local high school graduates were recently awarded WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarships. The students, who are all WoodmenLife members, submitted applications highlighting their high school grades, activities and volunteerism, as well as an essay on patriotism.
This year’s $500 scholarship local recipients include Andrew McCormick, of Whispering Pines, and Caroline Holder, of Pinehurst.
“These youth embody all that WoodmenLife stands for,” said WoodmenLife’s President and CEO, Patrick L. Dees. “We are honored to provide these scholarships to help our deserving young members further their education and realize their dreams.”
The WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship program is just one of the wide range of extras the organization offers its members. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product.
Since the organization started the scholarship program in 2017, it has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to nearly 4,000 students who are pursuing their education at trade schools, colleges or universities. This year, WoodmenLife will award 497 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000.
Inducted
Academic achievement and service were celebrated April 20 as Central Carolina Community College’s Beta Sigma Phi Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society held its virtual spring induction ceremony.
Local inductees include Keana Belfor, Shubricca Bell, Tina Blue, Natasha Galloza Rosado, Adrianna Graulau, Elyse Johnson, Kristie Lassitter, Dominique Madonna, Emily Pittman, Cristian Ramirez, Zainab Shinaba Isabella Walters, all of Cameron; Karen Gantt, of Carthage; Brooke Mussman, of Southern Pines; and Toshebia Snipes, of Vass.
Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education. In 1929, the American Association of Community Colleges recognized PTK as the official honor society for two-year colleges. The CCCC chapter sets a higher standard for membership eligibility than the national organization: a 3.7 grade point average rather than the 3.5 GPA that national requires.
Dean’s List
Isabel Flores, of Aberdeen, is one of the more than 650 cadets and students at The Citadel recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.
Graduate
Erin Karleen Bridgman, of West End, was among the more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 who were celebrated during the university’s 168th Commencement exercises April 29-May 2.
Bridgman majored in chemical engineering.
Event Participant
On April 27, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine’s Pediatric Outreach Group for Students (POGS) held two events for child abuse prevention. Bryan D’Ostroph, of Whispering Pines, was among the members of the MD Class of 2024 who organized the events.
The observance included a pinwheel planting on the lawn of the Medical Sciences Building. The pinwheel garden is an annual observance held in April, which is Child Abuse Awareness month. The colorful tribute serves as a reminder that innocence and play are denied to many children. More than 50 students took part in creating the display.
Honored
Central Carolina Community College has recognized approximately 100 outstanding students for its Annual Academic Excellence Awards.
Instructors selected the students who were recognized for academic excellence or for overall outstanding achievement. Among those recognized from Moore County were Anna Daniel, a dental hygiene student and Carley Morrow, from the paralegal technology program, who both received academic excellence awards.
Graduate
Kevin Thomas, a resident of Southern Pines, was among over 600 students who graduated from Bob Jones University Friday, May 7. Thomas graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s of science in biology. He was also named to the president’s list for the spring semester.
