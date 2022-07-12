Dean Blade, of Aberdeen, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Widener University, Chester, Pa.
George Gensiz, of West End, Abigail Gulley, of Vass, Naomi Locklear, of Aberdeen, Emily Pettis, of Pinehurst, Natalie Pulido Rodriguez, of Robbins, Sara Renfrew, of West End, and Sonia Saavedra, of Robbins, were named to the spring 2022 chancellor’s list at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee.
Anna Bonadonna, of Pinehurst, Amber Jenkins, of Vass, Colby Johnson, of Pinehurst, Hailee Locklair, of West End, Ashley Oglesby, of Whispering Pines, Elizabeth Snotherly, of West End, Madeline Tyson, of West End, and Victor Venjohn, of Carthage, were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Western Carolina University, Cullowhee.
Savannah Ruth Faull, of Carthage, and Summer Anne Faull, of Carthage, were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Gregory Vansteen, of Pinehurst, was named to the spring 2022 athletic director’s list at Shenandoah University, Winchester, Va.
Graduations
Isabel Flores, of Aberdeen, graduated from The Citadel, Charleston, S.C. with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
William Herbert V, of Whispering Pines, graduated from The Citadel, Charleston, S.C., with a Bachelor of Arts in intelligence and security studies.
Noah Klein, of Pinehurst, graduated from The Citadel, Charleston, S.C., with a Bachelor of Arts in intelligence and security studies.
Ruth Dahl, of Vass, Amber Jenkins, of Vass, Rebecca Kauffman, of Aberdeen, Montressa Monroe, of Southern Pines, Sonia Saavedra, of Robbins, Christian Williams, of West End, and Stefanie Williams, of Carthage, graduated from Western Carolina University, Cullowhee.
Rachel Rae Board, of West End, graduated summa cum laude from South Dakota State with two Bachelor of Arts degrees.
Grace Mercer, of West End, graduated from The University of Tampa, with a Bachelor of Arts in advertising and public relations.
Robert Nicholson graduated from Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn.
Liya S. Zheng, of Aberdeen, earned an Associate of Arts degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.