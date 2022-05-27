Alexis Bennett, of Southern Pines, and Kendall Hilliard, of West End, were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn.
Robert Allard, of Southern Pines; Sheronne Burge, of Pinehurst; Glenda Carney, of Southern Pines; Amanda Daoust, of Aberdeen; Carrie Sealey, of Pinehurst; Benjamin Webster, of Whispering Pines; and Jodi Wilson, of Vass, were named to the winter 2022 president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H. Robert Ambrose, of Southern Pines; Quavadis Jones, of Pinebluff; Joshua Pearson, of Pinehurst; and Romina Phravixay, of Aberdeen, were named to the winter 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester, N.H.
Madison Schmitz, of Whispering Pines, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga.
Initiated
Emma Campbell, of Carthage, was initiated into the East Carolina University circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Society.
Graduations
Brian Joseph Gibbs, of San Diego, graduated from Georgia Tech, in Atlanta, with a master’s degree in cybersecurity.
Ian Patrick Maynor, of Pinehurst, graduated from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, with a Master of Public Health degree. He will complete his fourth years of medical school at University of California, San Francisco.
Gage McLean Rachels, of Carthage, graduated from High Point University, High Point, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Grayson Reimel Rachels, of Carthage, graduated from High Point University, High Point, summa cum laude, with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications and advertising.
Education Submissions: The Pilot is happy to share information about the achievements of our local students.These items run on a space available basis, and should be emailed to laura@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.