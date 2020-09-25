Scholarships
Gamma Sigma, Moore County’s chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International, recently awarded scholarships to two deserving 2020 graduates of Pinecrest High School.
Delta Kappa Gamma is an honor society for outstanding women educators, and Gamma Sigma annually provides a scholarship to a high school senior who’s planning to major in education. This year, they awarded scholarships to two equally outstanding young men.
Adam Caliri and Grant Oldham were this year’s recipients, and both are now attending Appalachian State University.
Oldham is the son of Greg and Becky Oldham, of West End. He plans to major in history/social studies education.
Caliri is the son of Jim and Amy Caliri, of Aberdeen. He plans to major in middle grades education.
Graduate
Jake Barrow, of Pinehurst, graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. Some 4,000 degrees were conferred in the 2019-2020 academic year at all of RIT's campuses. A virtual celebration was held May 8 at rit.edu/classof2020.
Space Camp
Anne Davis, of Seagrove, recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, home of Space Camp, Space Camp Robotics, Aviation Challenge, U.S. Cyber Camp and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center’s Official Visitor Center.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Davis spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), the Moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk. She and the rest of the crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
Rotary Scholarships
As it has done for more than 10 years, the Rotary Club of Southern Pines awards two graduating high school students with two $2,500 scholarships — one from the club, and one from the club’s charitable foundation.
Jade Neptune, is the 2020 C. Michael Haney Memorial Scholarship winner. She is among the top 10 students in her graduating class at Pinecrest High School.
Neptune served as president of the Positive Psychology Club, president and founder of Pinecrest Democrats, and was a Student Government Association cabinet member. She also founded The Gap Project, a nonprofit with the mission of making extracurricular activities available to all students regardless of financial abilities.
Neptune received numerous writing and dance awards, served as a student dance instructor and was a two-time national qualifier with the speech and debate team. In the middle of her extracurricular activities and studies, she was a nanny for two families.
She is a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Grace Von Cannon is the 2020 Club Foundation Scholarship winner. She graduated from Pinecrest High School, and while there, she logged more than 700 volunteer hours. In addition to being a teacher assistant and a member of the Interact Club, she served at Pinehurst United Methodist Church, the Turkey Trot and Reindeer Runs, Special Olympics, Moore Humane Society and Meals on Wheels.
She was co-captain of the Cross Country and Track and Field teams and was an all-conference selection along with being named a NCHSAA Scholar Athlete. Her letters of recommendation state “she serves with her heart” and that “she is a selfless servant.” She is attending Appalachian State University.
“Our club is pleased to support these young women as they start a new chapter in their lives,” says a spokesman.
Scholars Program
Bryan D'Ostroph, of Whispering Pines, has been accepted to the Geisinger Primary Care Scholars program. D'Ostroph, a member of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's MD Class of 2024, in August began first-year studies at the school.
The Geisinger Primary Care Scholars Program focuses on family medicine, internal medicine and medicine-pediatrics.
The program frees selected students from the financial concerns associated with attending medical school. Primary Care Scholars pay no tuition and receive a monthly stipend in exchange for becoming a Geisinger-employed physician in one of targeted specialties. The program also provides enriched primary care clinical experiences for the scholars and pairs each with a physician mentor who offers support and guidance throughout the student's four years of medical school.
Students are selected to participate in this program based upon a variety of criteria, including merit and the likelihood of staying at Geisinger beyond the service obligation. To learn more, visit geisinger.edu/PrimaryCareScholars.
Enrolled
Pinehurst resident Jackson Washington has enrolled at James Madison University, in Virginia, for the fall 2020 semester. Washington’s selected major is marketing.
Dean’s List
Madison Schmitz, of Whispering Pines, was named to Georgia Southern University’s spring dean’s list. The university is located in Statesboro, Ga.
Munro Honored
Duncan Munro, of West End, is among more than 130 first- and second-year students invited to join Ohio Wesleyan University's selective Leland F. and Helen Schubert Honors Program this fall.
The Honors Program provides students with a mentored pathway through their studies to help them develop skills in creative inquiry, pursue advanced topics within and across academic disciplines, and master complex analytical and research skills.
Munro is also among 16 first-year students at Ohio Wesleyan University selected as 2020-2021 Economics Management Fellows.
The competitive, four-year fellowships are awarded each fall by Ohio Wesleyan's Department of Economics and Business and by the university's Woltemade Center for Economics, Business and Entrepreneurship.
At OWU, Munro intends to major in finance economics.
Being selected for the EMF program ensures the first-year students receive an academic adviser from the Economics and Business Department, receive sophomore or junior peer-mentors as freshmen, and are paired with professional mentors as seniors.
Fellows also are enrolled in a first-year seminar open only to them. The seminar is team-taught by the entire Economics and Business Department, helping the students to quickly build relationships with their new professors.
In addition, they traditionally have taken a faculty-escorted study trip to New York City, with potential visits to the New York Federal Reserve and New York Stock Exchange, as well as meetings with distinguished Ohio Wesleyan alumni and professionals working in the city in business and government.
