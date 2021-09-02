Campbell Grad
Hannah Lassiter, a resident of Seven Lakes and a 2017 graduate of North Moore, recently graduated cum laude from Campbell University with a major in Spanish. She was also named to the president’s list for the 2021 Spring semester. She will be attending N.C. Central this fall to pursue a master's degree in counseling.
Scholarship
Brandi Koprowski, of Pinehurst, is among the 31 recipients of The MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship.
Now in its 20th year, the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund accepts applications from surviving children and spouses of public employees who have died in the line of duty. Recipients are selected based on qualifications such as, financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received, and work experience. Students may choose to study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university or postsecondary vocational or technical school.
To learn more about the scholarship program and this year’s recipients, visit www.icmarc.org/scholarship.
Georgia Southern
Sarah-Janell Moore, of Southern Pines, and Madison Schmitz, of Whispering Pines, were among the students named to the dean’s list at Georgia Southern University.
Dean’s List
Juliette Neveu, of Pinehurst, was named to the dean’s list at Purchase College, in Purchase, N.Y. Neveu is studying dance.
