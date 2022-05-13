Hadley Johnson, of Jackson Springs, earned the fall 2021 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University, Hamilton, N.Y. Johnson is studying biology.
Hallie Ritter, of Robbins, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C. Ritter is studying business administration.
Tyler Scott, of Pinehurst, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C. Scott is studying multimedia journalism.
Graduations
Caitlyn Blue, of West End, graduated from Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C., on Friday, May 6. Blue earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology.
Hawk George, of Southern Pines, is a candidate to graduate from Utah State University, Logan, Utah. George earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies, human services.
Inductions
McKayla Kraft, of Whispering Pines, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kapp Phi, at Elon University, Elon.
Education News Submissions: The Pilot is happy to share information about the educational achievements of our local students, no matter what their grade level. These items run on a space available basis, and should be emailed to laura@thepilot.com. For further information, call Features Editor Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2475.
