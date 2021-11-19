Dean’s List
The nearly 1,100 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements at The Citadel during the spring 2021 semester include Isabel Flores, of Aberdeen; David Stem, of Whispering Pines; Dayton Simpson, of West End.
Seton Hall List
Seton Hall University announces that Olivia McCue, of Jackson Springs, has qualified for the Spring 2021 Dean's List.
Ritter Named
Hallie Ritter has been named to Bob Jones University’s University Singers, BJU’s largest choral organization. Ritter, a resident of Robbins, is a freshman majoring in business administration.
Ritter has also been named to the university’s Bruins women’s basketball team roster for the year. Last season, the team came up just short of winning back-to-back South Region championships and advancing to the NCCAA DII National Tournament. The team returns to a full lineup of games after playing an abbreviated 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Helps Plan Clinic
On Sept. 20, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine's Pediatric Outreach Group for Students (POGS) hosted a vaccine clinic. Bryan D’Ostroph, of Whispering Pines, helped to plan and run the event.
During the clinic, the POGS students taught 73 fellow GCSOM medical students how to administer vaccines, understand the pediatric vaccine schedule and combinations, navigate vaccine hesitancy conversations, and manage vaccinations in immune-compromised patients.
Scholarship
Caroline Hilliard, of West End, is the recipient of a Goulds Professional Deal Association Scholarship, via Jack’s Supply Inc.
Recipients were chosen based on academic standing, volunteerism and leadership skills.
GPDA is a network of independent water system professionals established in 1969 and is the industry’s oldest and largest dealers’ association.
Class of 2022
More than 550 cadets, active duty and veteran students now proudly wear The Citadel class ring.
The Class of 2022 marched across Summerall Field, directly into Summerall Chapel, where the rings were presented on Friday, Oct. 1.
Local cadets who received their rings include: Isabel Flores, of Aberdeen; Noah Klein, of Pinehurst; and William Herbert, of Whispering Pines.
“The presentation of the rings represents our commitment to The Citadel and our accomplishments as a class,” said Cadet Kathryn Christmas, regimental commander of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets. “The Class of 2022 has been waiting patiently for this day. We will wear them proudly.”
Dean’s List
William Peace University announces that Essica Thomas, of Aberdeen, was named to the dean’s list during spring 2021 semester.
Faull Enrolls
Summer Faull, of Carthage, is among the 5,361 students who make up the University of Utah's Class of 2025 — the largest freshman class in school history. Faull’s major is listed as psychology.
Scholarship
Erin O’Connell, of Southern Pines, is one of seven graduate students at the Borderlands Research Institute (BRI) at Sul Ross State University, in Alpine, Texas, have been selected to receive $34,000 in scholarships from five different sources, including the first Women in Conservation Science Scholarship from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF).
O’Connell received one of four Dan L. Duncan Scholarships awarded from the Houston Safari Club.
Graduate
Coastal Carolina University recognized nearly 350 students during its in-person Summer 2021 commencement ceremony, held Friday, Aug. 6, at the HTC Center. Among the graduates was Hannah Von Zup, a sport management major from West End.
Coastal Carolina University is located in Conway, S.C.
