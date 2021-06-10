Scholarships Awarded
Annually the Aberdeen Lions Club awards two $500 scholarships to a pair of Pinecrest seniors who, before attending Pinecrest, attended at least one Aberdeen primary or middle school. This year, thanks to the overwhelming public support of the April barbecue plate fundraiser, the club announces five winners.
Iralynne McBride, daughter of Keshia McBride of Aberdeen, will be attending N.C. Central, with an intended major in political science.
Mia Joi Menchion, daughter of Tambra Chamberlain, of Aberdeen, will be attending UNC Charlotte and plans to major in Japanese and international studies.
Mackenzie Peden, daughter of Jen and Matt Peden, of Aberdeen, will be attending Sandhills Community College and plans to earn her associate degree in science.
Johne Swinnie, daughter of John and Christine Swinnie, of Pinehurst, will be attending Sandhills Community College and plans to earn eventually earn a bachelor’s degree in history.
Nick Vences, son of Timateo and Maris Vences, of Pinebluff, will be attending Lees-McRae and plans to major in business administration or criminal justice.
“Best of luck to all in their upcoming studies,” says a spokesman.
SNHU Honors
Maxon Phravixay, of Aberdeen; Robert Allard and Jahvorn White, both of Southern Pines; Lori Stahlberg, of Pinehurst; and Victor Santos, of West End were named to the winter president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU).
Elizabeth Hamrick, of Carthage, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2021 dean’s list.
Degrees Earned
Sonia-anne Lofley, of Southern Pines, and Joshua Crabtree, of Whispering Pines, earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).
Lofley received a bachelor’s degree in history; Crabtree earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Dean’s List
Angela Carr, of Whispering Pines, was named to the dean’s list for spring at Cedarville University, in Ohio. Carr is majoring in criminal justice.
Awarded Degree
Binyam Bady, of Carthage, received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Alabama at the end of the spring semester.
Dean’s List
Megan Adams, of West End, a senior nursing major was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at York College of Pennsylvania.
Established in 1787, York College of Pennsylvania is a private, four-year college located in the city of York, a hub of arts and industry between Baltimore and Philadelphia.
Graduate
Brianna Nicole Brunner, of Carthage, was among the graduates, at Mars Hill University this spring, receiving a Bachelor of Arts in theater arts.
Graduates
The College of Charleston recently awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees during spring commencement ceremonies.
The following local students, all of Southern Pines, earned degrees:
John Ronalter graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration; Benjamin Frizzell graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication and a Bachelor of Arts in theater; Haley McGuirt graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration; and Sarah Sayce, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in computer information systems.
Dean’s List
Nathaniel Cole Mansur, of Aberdeen, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Iowa State University. Mansur is majoring in mechanical engineering.
Commissioned
The Air Force ROTC Detachment 605, hosted by North Carolina A&T State University, in Greensboro, commissioned the Air Force’s newest officers during the spring commissioning ceremony on-campus May 20.
The event celebrated seven graduates from four Greensboro/Triad colleges, who not only received their undergraduate diplomas, but also took their oath of office, received their first salute, and had their newly earned rank of 2nd lieutenant pinned to their uniform by family and friends.
Among them were Brennan Cameron, of Pinehurst, who earned a degree in economics from UNC Greensboro. His specialty in the Air Force will be cyberspace ops and acquisitions management.
Dean’s List
Riley Barrett, of Southern Pines, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at University of the Cumberlands, in Williamsburg, Ky.
Graduate
In a virtual ceremony that took place in May of last year, Furman University President Elizabeth Davis conferred degrees on 671 students in the class of 2020. Additional students graduating in August and December of 2020 bring the total to 705.
More than 350 members of the class of 2020 returned to campus this year for a special in-person graduation ceremony. Joshua Hager, of Pinehurst, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in health sciences. Hager’s parents are William Hager and Kelley Hager.
Receives Degree
Kurtis Gruters, of Aberdeen, earned a Master of Science in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology, in Atlanta. He was among approximately 4,435 undergraduate and graduate students who were recognized in commencement exercises in May.
Frizzell Graduates
Emerson Frizzell, of Pinehurst, graduated from the University of Vermont in May with a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences.
