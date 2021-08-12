Dean’s List
Bram Valure, of Carthage, was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2021 spring semester. Valure is in the mechanical engineering program.
Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 18,600 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.
CCCC Honors
President’s List
The following students have been named to the Central Carolina Community College president’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Those from Moore County include: Joel Steadman Adams; Jeffery Thomas Chandler; Halima A Douglas; Virginia Nicole Hamilton; Kristie June Lassitter; Janelle Lynn Leonard; Nathalia Lima; Cameron Dale Marks; Timothy Lee Myrick; Caighla Lynn Outlaw; Hailey Shannon Reed; Aliyah Smith; Dain Alexander Thomas; and Nikole Victorero.
Dean’s List
The following students have been named to the Central Carolina Community College Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester, including these Moore County students: Tayler Christine Bartlett; Maria Cassandra Martinez Claudio; Todd E. Cressley; Shanavia M. Degraffenreid; Sierra Marlene Gibson; Ana Silvia Gutierrez; Jordan Leah Hains; Victoria M. Holt; Taylor Ann Long; Hoyal A McLean; A’samantha Lopez Mendez; Gabriela Marina Valcarcel Mendoza; Jubilee Mary Jane Murphy; Olivia Abigail Romine; Emily Ryan; Savannah Shanette Sanders; Haylie Alyssa Suruy; Austin Vardeman Vega; Ashley Villafana; and Jodi Smoogen Wilson.
Graduates
Central Carolina Community College had nearly 700 graduates at the conclusion of the spring 2021 semester.
Moore County graduates are listed below, with some graduates earning multiple credentials: Leslie Ackerman; Evelyn Attleson; Rachel Barron;
Sean Bergesen; Sean Blackburn; Lucas Cannady;
Todd Cressley; Anna Daniel; Samantha Dearing; Shanavia Degraffenreid; Halima Douglas; Arielle Fairley; Heather Fawcett; Heather Foushee; Britney Garcia-Avila; Eric Griep; Jordan Hains; Joseph Harrington; Crystal Lamoreux; Kristie Lassitter; Janelle Leonard; Taylor Long; Connor Lumgair; Mechea McSwain; Caighla Outlaw; Summer Pipkin; Alexa Roussos; Mallory Scarboro; Sybil Seawell; Aliyah Smith; Zryana Smith; Noah Taber; Tess Thomas; Austin Vega; Jodi Wilson; and Elizabeth York.
BLET Graduates
Melanny Arzu Moore and Alexis Villarreal, both of cameron are among the seven individuals who are among the most recent graduates of the Central Carolina Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program.
A ceremony to honor the graduates was held at 6 p.m. July 27 at the Dennis A. Wicker Civic & Conference Center in Sanford.
Villarreal was honored with the Jimmy Collins Top Gun Award and also received the highest class average.
Class sponsors were the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Rowland Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.