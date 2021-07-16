Scholarship
Southern Pines Masonic Lodge No. 484 has awarded Sara Jane Carty, of Union Pines High School, a $2,000 scholarship. She plans to attend Sandhills Community College, and continue towards a degree in psychology.
In the past 20 years, the lodge has awarded scholarships to graduating students of local high schools.
The committee rewards achievement based on demonstrated year to year improvement; overcoming adversity; financial need; determination to go to college; and endorsement of multiple influencers in the community.
Dean’s List
Gregory Vansteen, of Pinehurst, earned dean’s list honors at Shenandoah University, in Winchester, Va., for the 2021 spring semester.
Law Degree
Elizabeth Snow, of Southern Pines, is among the 166 graduates that Campbell University’s Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees upon on May 7 at Red Hat Amphitheater during its 43rd hooding and graduation ceremony. Snow received the honor of cum laude, awarded for a degree earned with distinction.
Dean’s List
Aberdeen resident Dillon Corral has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2021 semester. Corral is majoring in music.
Degree Awarded
Chelsey Haley, of Southern Pines, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) in Harrogate, Tenn., on May 15.
Haley received her Bachelor of Science degree from North Carolina State University and Master of Science degrees from Campbell University and Lincoln Memorial University. She also received a Master of Business Administration degree from Lincoln Memorial University through the DO/MBA program. Haley is a member of the Sigma Sigma Phi Honorary Osteopathic Service Fraternity. Haley was commissioned into the U.S. Navy as part of the Armed Forces Health Professions Scholarship Program. She will continue her medical training as a family medicine resident at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Fla. She is the daughter of Carmen Haley and Virgil Haley, and the wife of Eric Raybon.
The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn.
President’s List
Among the students named to the president’s list for spring 2021 at Coastal Carolina University were West End residents Alexa Castro-Giovanni, a theater major and Karsen Wendelin, a marine sciences major.
Coastal Carolina University is a dynamic, public comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Ohio Wesleyan
Duncan Munro, of West End, has been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.
Dean’s List
The University of Rhode Island announces that Isabella Johannes, of Pinehurst, has been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
College of Charleston
The College of Charleston announces that Fiona Duffy, of Southern Pines, was named to the dean’s list for spring 2021. She is majoring in biology and business administration.
Sarah Sayce, also of Southern Pines, was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 president’s list. Sayce is majoring in computer information systems.
High Point University
Grayson Rachels, of Pinehurst, qualified for the spring dean’s list at High Point University.
Graduate
Jane Lydia Weeren Winnerstam, of Southern Pines, is a spring 2021 graduate of Austin Peay State University, in Clarksville, Tenn.
UNCP Honors
The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has released the chancellor’s list and honors list for spring 2021.
Chancellor’s List
Moore County students named to the chancellor’s list include Christopher Everett, Crystal Flinchum, Justine Froude, Isabella Garcia, Susa McNeill, Bonnie Panos and Rufino Rodriguez, all from Aberdeen; Richard Levin and Cara Martin, both of Cameron; Brianna Livengood and Nicholas McNeill, both of Carthage; Jaci Jeter and Kayla Mahurin, both of Jackson Springs; Jesse Gutierrez, of Pinebluff; Aubrey Davidson, Leeshell McAllister, Ethan Sevigny and Stephanie Yale, all of Pinehurst; Maria Najera-Vazquez and Ashadet Panteleon Rodriguez, both of Robbins; Robert Cradic, Kelli Grapevine and Morgan Wood, all of Southern Pines; Trevor-Emily Briggs, Shelby Brock and Jason Caulder, all of Vass; Michaela Boisvert and Jessica Harris, both of West End; Kearsten Dozier, Haylee Faison, Zachary Powell and Matthew Thomas, all of Whispering Pines.
Honors List
Moore County students named to the honors list include Shawn Chavis, Crystal Edwards and Evanne Frye, all of Aberdeen; Ayannah Jones, of Cameron; Meredith Barker, Cayce Cleghorn, Anna Neville, Zoe Polley, Skylar Pruitt and Holly Riedesel, all of Carthage; Kiana Brown, of Eagle Springs; Chloe Roberts, of Jackson Springs; Brandon Ball and Jordan Brooks, both of Pinebluff; Shaun Schrubee, of Pinehurst; Kaisa Chandler, Maggie Jeffries, Leah Salzwedel and Chelsea Williams, all of Robbins; John Grimm and Audrey Wolf, both of Southern Pines; Victoria Cooper and Katelyn Gawarecki, both of Vass; Kylee Crabtree and Mary Phipps, both of West End; Christian Lindell and Jill Rodgers, both of Whispering Pines.
