The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducted new members, Andrew Clark, of Carthage, at N.C. State University; Germaine Elkins, of Vass, at N.C. State University; Ally Foster, of Pinehurst, at East Carolina University; Karmen Harris, of Pinehurst, at East Carolina University; Hudson Hayes, of Carthage, at Campbell University; Callie Matthews, of Vass, at Mississippi State University; Duncan Munro, of West End, at N.C. State University; Leah Salwedel, of Robbins, at UNC Wilmington; Michelle Warner-Hersey, of Southern Pines, at N.C. State University; and Kathleen White, of Pinehurst, and UNC Wilmington.
Academic Achievement
Tyler Scott, of Pinehurst, and Julia Swarms, of Robbins, were named to the president’s list for the 2023 spring semester by Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
Graduations
Mary McKay, of West End, graduated with a B.S. in environmental studies, from East Stroudsburg University, East Stroudsburg, Pa.
Akirah Thomas will graduate from Salisbury University, Salisbury, Md., on May 24, be inducted in the National Honor Society, and recently passed her Association of Social Work Boards exam. Thomas is the granddaughter of Veronica Scarborough, a Southern Pines native and 1979 graduate of Pinecrest High School.
Julia Swarms, of Robbins, will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in film and digital storytelling from Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C. She was hired as marketing manager at The Plumbing Knight, in West End.
Robert Roller, of Jackson Springs, graduated from University of the Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Ky.
Magdeline Claire Conti, of Pinehurst, graduated with a B.S. in microbiology, from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA.
Michael Dennis Hagerty, of Pinehurst, graduated with an A.B. in international affairs and M.P.A. in public administration, from the University of Georgia, Athens, Ga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.