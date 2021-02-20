Earns Degree

Isha Henry earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with highest honors from George Tech.

Degree Awarded

Genuwine Farlow, of Aberdeen, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama.

Dean’s Lists

University of Delaware

Kevin Horwath, of Pinehurst has been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

College of Charleston

Fiona Duffy and Sydney Osorio, both of Southern Pines, were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2020 at the College of Charleston. Duffy is majoring in biology and business administration; Osorio has not yet declared a major.

University of Cumberlands

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced that Riley Barrett, of Southern Pines was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The university is located in Williamsburg, Ky.

Vanderbilt University

Sydney Hawkins, a freshman majoring in chemistry at Vanderbilt University, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. She is the daughter of Valerie Hawkins, of Mount Gilead, and Scott Hawkins, of Pinehurst.

Northeastern University

Henry Sewell, of Pinehurst, who is majoring in media arts, was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall semester 2020 at Northeastern University.

James Madison University

Pinehurst resident Rachel Carson has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2020 semester. Carson is a media arts and design major.

University of Tampa

Grace Mercer, of Southern Pines, earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the fall 2020 semester. Mercer is a junior majoring in advertising and public relations.

Seaton Hall

Olivia McCue, of Jackson Springs, was named to the dean’s list at Seaton Hall University for the fall 1010 dean’s list.

Rochester Institute of Technology

Bram Valure, of Carthage, was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 semester. Valure is in the mechanical engineering program.

Purchase College

Juliette Neveu, of Pinehurst, has been named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at Purchase College, in Purchase, N.Y. She is studying dance.

President’s Lists

Coastal Carolina University

Alexa Castro-Giovanni, a theater major, from West End, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University.

College of Charleston

Sarah Sayce, of Southern Pines, who is majoring in computer information systems, was named to the president’s list for fall semester 2020 at the College of Charleston.

University of Alabama

Genuwine Farlow, of Aberdeen, and Claudia Ray, of Pinehurst, were both named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama for the fall semester for 2020.

