Earns Degree
Isha Henry earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with highest honors from George Tech.
Degree Awarded
Genuwine Farlow, of Aberdeen, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama.
Dean’s Lists
University of Delaware
Kevin Horwath, of Pinehurst has been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
College of Charleston
Fiona Duffy and Sydney Osorio, both of Southern Pines, were named to the dean’s list for fall semester 2020 at the College of Charleston. Duffy is majoring in biology and business administration; Osorio has not yet declared a major.
University of Cumberlands
In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced that Riley Barrett, of Southern Pines was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The university is located in Williamsburg, Ky.
Vanderbilt University
Sydney Hawkins, a freshman majoring in chemistry at Vanderbilt University, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. She is the daughter of Valerie Hawkins, of Mount Gilead, and Scott Hawkins, of Pinehurst.
Northeastern University
Henry Sewell, of Pinehurst, who is majoring in media arts, was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall semester 2020 at Northeastern University.
James Madison University
Pinehurst resident Rachel Carson has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the fall 2020 semester. Carson is a media arts and design major.
University of Tampa
Grace Mercer, of Southern Pines, earned dean’s list honors at the University of Tampa for the fall 2020 semester. Mercer is a junior majoring in advertising and public relations.
Seaton Hall
Olivia McCue, of Jackson Springs, was named to the dean’s list at Seaton Hall University for the fall 1010 dean’s list.
Rochester Institute of Technology
Bram Valure, of Carthage, was named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall 2020 semester. Valure is in the mechanical engineering program.
Purchase College
Juliette Neveu, of Pinehurst, has been named to the dean’s list for fall 2020 at Purchase College, in Purchase, N.Y. She is studying dance.
President’s Lists
Coastal Carolina University
Alexa Castro-Giovanni, a theater major, from West End, was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Coastal Carolina University.
College of Charleston
Sarah Sayce, of Southern Pines, who is majoring in computer information systems, was named to the president’s list for fall semester 2020 at the College of Charleston.
University of Alabama
Genuwine Farlow, of Aberdeen, and Claudia Ray, of Pinehurst, were both named to the president’s list at the University of Alabama for the fall semester for 2020.
