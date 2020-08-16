Rotary Scholarships
The Northern Moore Satellite Rotary Club has awarded four North Moore High School 2020 graduates $1,000 each.
The awardees are Brittney Saunders, Dana Garner, Ashlyn Powers, and Brooke Maness. The scholarships were made possible from primary sponsorships for the Citizens of the Year fundraiser from Randolph Electric Membership Corp., FirstHealth of the Carolinas, and from Situs AMC.
“Congratulations to these graduates and to all of the class of 2020,” says a spokesman.
HPU Grads
Mikaela Olmsted and Jordan Pope, both of Cameron, were among the 1,007 graduates of High Point University this spring.
Dean’s List
Madelaine Bradley, of Pinehurst, was among those named to the dean’s list at Guilford College for both the fall and the spring semesters. She is majoring in English, with a minor in women’s and gender studies.
Roanoke College
Roanoke College announces that Brandon Harrell, son of Michael and Sharon Harrell, of Pinehurst, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sport management. Harrell was selected as an ODAC All-Academic Scholar while serving as a team captain for the men’s basketball team. He is a 2016 graduate of Pinecrest High School.
Northwestern College
Ashlee Speck, daughter of Andrew and Melissa Speck, of Whispering Pines, was among 225 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, during commencement ceremonies Saturday, July 18.
Jeff and Karen Barker, Northwestern College theater professors who retired in May after 32 years on the faculty, gave the commencement address.
Speck graduated with a BSN in nursing.
BioWork Program
Eight students are the first to earn certificates in the Central Carolina Community College BioWork program.
BioWork is a certificate program which can lead to an entry-level position as a process technician. Students learn the foundational skills needed for a career with a biotechnology, pharmaceutical, or chemical manufacturing company.
The July 21 graduates are Tina Blue (Sanford), Olympia Brooks (Sanford), Eula Brown (Cameron), Sharon Campbell (Sanford), Treva Marsh (Lillington), Gloria Peoples (Sanford), Brandon Singh (Sanford), and Jasmine Street (Sanford).
It is anticipated that 15 more students will earn the BioWork certificate on Aug. 13.
“BioWork offers a unique opportunity for students at CCCC to engage in a curriculum that provides first-hand knowledge in a vastly emerging and important field,” said Felicia R. Crittenden, CCCC associate dean, Workforce Development and Continuing Education. “Students pursuing this program will gain the skills required to compete in a high tech field and secure a comfortable living wage with various companies within the CCCC service region and beyond.”
CCCC has three BioWork courses scheduled for the fall. Two of the courses will be held at CCCC Lee Main Campus in Sanford starting Aug. 17, with one class having lab Thursdays from 1:30 to 5:20 p.m. and the second class having lab Thursdays from 6:30 to 10:20 p.m. BioWork will be offered at the CCCC Harnett Health Sciences Center in Lillington starting Oct. 19, with labs twice per week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Learn more or register for the classes at www.cccc.edu/ecd/find-classes/index.php?PublicationDepartment=Industrial/Manufacturing.
Dean’s List
Emma Kathleen Saunders, of Whispering Pines, has been named to the Baylor University spring dean’s list. She is a student of the College of Arts and Sciences at Baylor, which is located in Waco, Texas.
Pinning Ceremony
Tasha Bandy, of Moore County was among the graduates of the Central Carolina Community College Louise L. Tuller School of Nursing Practical Nursing program participating in a pinning and candle lighting ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Harnett Health Sciences Center in Lillington.
