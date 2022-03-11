Academic Achievement
Sean Blade, of Aberdeen, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Widener University, Chester, Pa. Widener is studying biomedical engineering.
Caroline Koontz, of Pinehurst, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at University of Kentucky, Lexington, Ky. Koontz is majoring in environmental and sustainability studies with a concentration on environment.
Sydney Maynor, of Pinehurst, was named to the dean’s list with distinction for the fall 2021 semester at Duke University, Durham, N.C. Maynor, a freshman, has not declared her major.
Juliette Neveu, of Pinehurst, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Purchase College-State University of New York, Purchase, N.Y. Nevue is studying dance.
Bram Valure, of Carthage, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y. Valure is studying mechanical engineering.
Honor Society Inductions
Ashley Gilbert, of Carthage, has been inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Laura Haulsee, of Pinehurst, has been inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Brandi Koprowski, of Pinehurst, has been inducted into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
