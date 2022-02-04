Academic Honors
Isabel Flores, of Aberdeen; Daniel Rathbun, of Vass; Dayton Simpson, of West End; and David Stem, of Whispering Pines, were named to the dean’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C., for the 2021 fall semester. In addition, Flores, Rathbun and Stem were also recognized with gold stars for their academic achievements.
Isabela Fedorisin, of Vass, and Madison Schmitz, of Whispering Pines, were named to the dean’s list at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga., for the 2021 fall semester.
Dillon Corral, of Aberdeen, was named to the dean’s list at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., for the 2021 fall semester.
Rachel Gross, of Pinehurst, was named to the dean’s list at Belmont University, Nashville, Tenn., for the 2021 fall semester.
Kevin Horwath, of Pinehurst, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware, Newark, De., for the 2021 fall semester.
Valerie Nicole Mansur, of Aberdeen, was named to the dean’s list at Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa, for the 2021 fall semester.
Olivia McCue, of Foxfire Village, was named to the dean’s list at Seton Hall University, South Orange, N.J., for the 2021 fall semester.
Caleb Spear, of Southern Pines, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa, Iowa City, Iowa, for the 2021 fall semester.
Savannah Telemeco, of Whispering Pines, was named to the dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate, Tenn., for the 2021 fall semester.
Katherine Van De Car, of Southern Pines, was named to the dean’s list at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the 2021 fall semester.
Graduations
Patrick Moore, of Carthage, earned a Master of Science degree in analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology, in Atlanta, Ga.
Michael Payne, of Pinehurst, earned a Master of Science degree in management from the the University of Maryland Global Campus, Adelphi, Md.
