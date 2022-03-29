Central Carolina Community College, Sanford, announced the following students from Moore County were named to the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester; Joel Steadman Adams, Christopher Martin Bailey, Sierra Monique Gameros, Victoria Jacklyn Hash, Autumn Brandy Lanzafama, Rachel Mae Lopez, Alexia Chinju Mally, Kimberly Ann Matthews, Gabriela Marina Valcarcel Mendoza, Sarah Elizabeth Pearson, Gulisa Sanchez Rincon, Holli Jo Tennant, and Victoria Louise Willcox.
Central Carolina Community College, Sanford, announced the following students from Moore County were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester; Tayler Christine Bartlett, Ariel Kayleyn Edwards, Lydia Mekale Fish, Natalie Mary Johnson, Cameron Dale Marks, Sarah Aholani Rosado-Posada, Samantha Chantel Sewell-Petty, Janice Monique Vega, and April Hammer Vest.
Isabel Flores, of Aberdeen, was named to the president’s list by The Citadel, Charleston, S.C. She was among the more the 80 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2021 semester. The president’s list is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel.
