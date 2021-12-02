Holidaymakers are once again invited to celebrate Christmas with a tour hosted by Episcopal Day School, but this year the tour has a twist.

The 43rd annual event will be a Candlelight Tour of Gingerbread Homes, hosted on the campus of the school in Southern Pines, Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

An entire village, created by students, teachers and parents, will be constructed on the school’s field, including a gingerbread bakery, a fire station, a library, a church and a pet store. Visitors will be welcomed by carols performed by the EDS Music Club, a perennial favorite during the Candlelight Tour. The event will also feature a traditional gingerbread village, and children can visit with Santa and have their pictures taken by Lolly’s Lens Photography. There will be a hot chocolate booth and cookies by Spreading the Sunshine – Baked with Love. Admission to the event is by donation, and there will be raffles, including the gingerbread village.

“Welcoming the community to the Candlelight Tour is a celebrated tradition at EDS,” said a spokesperson. “It’s the time of year when we welcome visitors, volunteers, and patrons to join the EDS family to celebrate the holidays.”

The Candlelight Tour is the PTA’s largest annual fundraiser, usually held the first Sunday in December. The tour features homes throughout the community. “We really missed last year’s event; it’s our opportunity to showcase wonderful homes decorated so beautifully for the holidays,” said the spokesperson. “It was important to everyone for the Candlelight Tour to return this year, so we created a fun, family friendly event that will allow everyone to participate. We are already making plans for the return of our traditional event next year, but we hope this year people will join us for the Gingerbread Tour.”

Episcopal Day School is private, pre-K through elementary school located in Southern Pines. It has been educating students for the last 62 years.

