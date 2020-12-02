Sunday, Dec. 6, would have marked the 43rd year of Episcopal Day School’s annual Candlelight Tour of Homes. Like many holiday traditions, the tour was cancelled this year due to concerns over public gatherings.
“It is with great sadness that we had to put off the 2020 event,” says a spokesperson. “We look forward to a happier, healthier 2021, when we can safely welcome the community to come celebrate Christmas with the EDS family.”
The event, which is the PTA’s largest annual fundraiser, is held the first Sunday in December. Community members open their homes for visitors to enjoy beautiful displays of Christmas splendor. The Candlelight Tour features homes of all kinds, from tiny historic bungalows, to modern family homes, to sprawling plantation style estates. “There is something for everyone,” says the spokesperson. “Whether you love the country or a well-loved cottage within walking distance to town, we include homes of all kinds.”
Some homes feature designer-created current themes, while others harken back to family traditions.
A favorite of tour visitors, the EDS Music Club performs carols at one home each year. The students look forward to the event, says the spokesperson, and are excited to wear their holiday finery and perform for guests.
“We are so fortunate that the community has always embraced the Candlelight Tour,” says the spokesperson. “It’s the time of year when everyone becomes part of Episcopal Day School, from volunteers, to sponsors, to visitors. It’s a fun time for friends and families to enjoy the holiday season. We can’t wait to see everyone again.”
Episcopal Day School is private, pre-K through elementary school located in Southern Pines. The school celebrated its 61st birthday this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.