Easter is about resurrection and renewal, therefore, hope. Even though vaccines are providing light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, we could all use a good dose of hope.
The past year has been hard. The winter, even harder. Hope has been elusive; despair more palpable than ever. A once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, coupled with a divisive election and racial tensions, left us worn out.
Maybe your candidate won, or not. Maybe you wore a mask whenever you left the house, or perhaps you defied subsequent mandates. Maybe you found the past year the scariest time of your life, or perhaps you were “done with it” by the first week of lockdown.
Regardless of where you are on the COVID-19 continuum, one thing is for certain — we’re all grieving, grieving what once was, maybe still grieving what is.
Whether you’ve missed hugging family members, gathering with friends from your faith community, or a relaxing restaurant meal, grief, at times, has been overwhelming, especially if you’ve lost a job, a business, or a loved one.
If you dodged the COVID-19 bullet, maybe an acquaintance or co-worker didn’t. Maybe they had a mild case, maybe they’re still suffering from what a friend calls his COVID hangover, or maybe their illness resulted in never seeing another birthday or holiday or the grandeur of spring.
Others have become estranged from friends because they found themselves at opposite poles and couldn’t see a way to bridge the gap. A hard season of life, for everyone.
Last year, our younger daughter, Sarah, came home in March when her college went online as the virus surged. A senior, dressed in Meredith College maroon, she graduated and turned her tassel on our couch in May, watching her college president’s address via livestream. In June, her wedding of 200 guests was shaved to 11. An outdoor reception, hosted by friends in Pinehurst, added five more to the celebration.
Without ever rushing, she joined a sorority, a sisterhood that shares a common sense of loss, but who find themselves, as Sarah did, realizing a marriage matters more than a wedding. Amazing how resilient we can be, even when we’re grieving, even when we’re on the verge of falling apart.
Grief is complex, and whether we realize it or not, we all have a way of projecting that grief on to others, sometimes on those who matter the most. Clergy members understand projected grief, and not just at funerals, when family members squabble over someone’s estate. Resentment and sadness can come to the surface at graduations and weddings, some of life’s happiest occasions. Anger and grudges erode health, estrange friends, and fracture places where community and respect once thrived. Most of grief’s casualties, I believe, go unseen.
Reflecting on our human frailties, along with his account of the resurrection, John, the fourth Gospel writer, also records post-resurrection stories of forgiveness and reconciliation between Jesus and those closest to him, friends who had denied, cursed, and abandoned him. From the bloody saga of Good Friday to the miracle of Easter morning, John’s narrative, along with the other Gospel writers’ accounts of that day, rises to the biblical equivalent of a musical crescendo, a hopeful chorus that refuses to be silenced.
“The Shawshank Redemption” is one of my favorite movies. The film chronicles the prison experiences of Andy Dufresne, a successful banker unjustly accused of killing his wife and her lover. Dufresne, played by Tim Robbins, befriends longtime convict and cynical sage “Red” Redding, portrayed by Morgan Freeman. After Andy escapes and Red is paroled, Red finds a letter Andy wrote. The letter contains one of the film’s most moving lines — “Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.”
Talk about a shot in the arm — powerful words that, like Easter, remind us the day is embodied with so much hope that fear, despair, even death, can do nothing but run.
Whether you embrace the narrative that represents Easter or not, the season calls us to cling to hope, to look inside for our better selves, to open our eyes to present wonders, to trust in the goodness of others, and to risk believing in the unexplainable mystery that is grace.
May you find glimpses of a hope that can never be quarantined, today and in days to come, and may you find a way to be hope’s bridge to someone who may be waiting on the other side.
Tom Allen is minister of education at First Baptist Church, Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.